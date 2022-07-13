4 home remedies for itchy private parts

Some home-prepared products can be used to relieve itching in the private parts, such as sitz baths prepared with chamomile or bearberry, mixtures made with coconut oil or tea tree oil, and cleaning solution made with some medicinal herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme.

The benefits of using these substances are not proven, as there are not enough studies that evaluate the results, however, they are very popularly used products and this can be explained by the antiallergic and soothing properties of these home remedies.

When itching appears in the private parts, it is important to consult a gynecologist or urologist to find out the cause of this symptom, which can be candidiasis, balanitis or sexually transmitted infections such as vulvovaginitis and HPV. Learn more about the symptoms of HPV and how to treat them.

1. Cleansing solution made from medicinal herbs

Ingredients

375 ml of water;

2 teaspoons of dried thyme;

1 teaspoon of dried rosemary;

1 teaspoon of dried sage.

Preparation mode

Boil the water, add the herbs and leave covered, resting for approximately 20 minutes. Then, it is necessary to strain this infusion and use it as a cleaning solution for the intimate region 2 times a day.

2. Chamomile sitz bath

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dry chamomile extract;

200 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Put the chamomile in boiling water, wait 10 minutes, strain and then mix this solution in a bowl with warm water and sit with the intimate part in contact with the water for approximately 15 minutes. It is not necessary to rinse afterwards, as this process will relieve the itching.

3. Coconut or malaleuca oil

Coconut oil and malaleuca oil can be used to relieve itching symptoms on the outside of the genital region, as it helps to reduce irritation, for this it is necessary to apply products suitable for the skin that have these oils in their composition. See more other ways to use malaleuca.

4. Bearberry sitz bath

Another home remedy used for itchy private parts is bearberry solution that can be used to make a sitz bath. This plant has antimicrobial properties and reduces the proliferation of Candida albicansfor example.

Ingredients

4 teaspoons of dried bearberry leaves;

1 liter of water.

preparation method

Add the medicinal herb of bearberry to the boiling water and let it rest, properly covered, for about 10 minutes. After cooling, strain and place the liquid in a bowl and sit for about 20 minutes.

Other ways to relieve itching in your private parts

In addition to these home remedies, probiotics such as lactobacilli can also be used to help replenish the vaginal flora and treat the infection. Learn more how to use lactobacilli for vaginal infection.