Does size reducing gel work?

The reducing gel is a cosmetic product widely used to reduce measurements, however this product is only able to help in reducing measurements when associated with a good diet and regular physical exercise, since in this way the gel is able to improve skin elasticity and firmness more effectively.

Thus, the reducing gel alone does not work as a slimming and weight loss strategy, since it does not promote fat burning, however it is effective in combating sagging because, depending on its ingredients, it is able to stimulate blood circulation and improve lymphatic drainage.

How to use the measurement reducer gel

To use the measurement-reducing gel as a way of complementing aesthetic treatments, physical activity and healthy eating, it is recommended that the gel be applied at least 2 times a day, massaging in the place where you want to lose measurement, being normally used on the belly, inner thighs and buttocks.

The action of the reducing gel is mainly related to its components, because according to the main ingredient it is possible to stimulate more or less blood circulation, promote collagen formation and fight swelling, for example. Some of the main ingredients of measuring reducer gels that can bring benefits and results are:

Camphor or menthol, that cool the skin, making the body take a greater amount of blood to the region, increasing local blood circulation;

that cool the skin, making the body take a greater amount of blood to the region, increasing local blood circulation; Caffeine, that enhances the breakdown of fat within fat cells, decreasing their volume;

that enhances the breakdown of fat within fat cells, decreasing their volume; Asian spark, which has an elasticizing action and fights swelling;

which has an elasticizing action and fights swelling; horsetail, which is rich in organic silicon helps in the formation of collagen in the skin;

which is rich in organic silicon helps in the formation of collagen in the skin; horse chestnut, which has anti-inflammatory action and fights swelling.

For the gel and its ingredients to have the desired effect, it is important that its use is guided by a dermatofunctional physiotherapist or dermatologist and that its use is associated with healthier lifestyle habits.

How to achieve better results

To maximize the results, it is important that the exercises are carried out under the guidance of a physical education professional, who will indicate a training plan according to the objective, and that a diet is also made according to the desired objective, being nutritional monitoring is important. In addition, one of the ways to enhance the effects of the ingredients present in the reducing gel is through aesthetic procedures.

1. Aesthetic treatments

When the gel is associated with aesthetic treatments that use massage devices, it is possible to obtain more benefits, because there is an improvement in muscle tone and tissue oxygenation, which can help in the loss of measurements.

In addition, when the gel is used together with lymphatic drainage, it is also possible to increase the benefits, because this type of treatment helps to eliminate toxins and excess fluids from the body, and it is important that it is performed by a qualified professional.

2. Practice of exercises

To enhance the effects of the gel, it is important to practice physical activity at moderate or high intensity to favor the fat burning process, reduce sagging and, thus, have greater loss of measurements. Thus, it is recommended to do strength and aerobic exercises, such as running, cycling and jumping rope, for example. Discover the best exercises to burn fat.

3. Adequate food

To lose measures using the reducing gel, it is also important to pay attention to food, and it is important to avoid the consumption of industrialized foods rich in sugar, such as cookies, ice cream, soft drinks and those rich in fat, such as fried foods.

In addition, it is important to drink plenty of water and increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables, as well as foods rich in protein and fiber. Check out some tips in the video below for other diet tips to lose weight: