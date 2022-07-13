How to fight menopausal hot flashes

Hot flashes are one of the most common symptoms of menopause, which arise due to the huge hormonal change that is happening in a woman’s body. These hot flashes can appear a few months before you actually enter menopause and manifest suddenly at various times of the day, varying in intensity according to each woman.

Although they are quite normal for this stage of life, hot flashes are also very uncomfortable and, therefore, end up affecting the daily lives of many women. In this way, there are some ways to reduce this discomfort and facilitate entry into this new phase of life.

To select the best treatment for menopausal heat, a woman should consult her gynecologist and, together with him, discuss the various options available, which can range from medication, to hormone replacement or more natural options such as supplements, food or teas, for example.

1. Hormone replacement therapy

Hormone replacement therapy is the most effective and therefore most used treatment to help reduce menopausal discomfort, especially hot flashes. In this type of treatment, the woman takes estrogen replacement, whose production by the ovaries is decreasing. Although it is a therapy with some risks, such as an increased risk of breast cancer, for example, several studies indicate that women under 60 have more advantages than risks.

Due to the associated risks, hormone replacement therapy is contraindicated for women with a history of any type of hormone-dependent cancer, such as breast, ovarian or uterine cancer. Understand better how this therapy works and what the risks are.

2. Remedies for menopausal heat

If the woman does not want to opt for hormone therapy, she can also use medication to relieve the heat of menopause. However, these medications must also be prescribed by the gynecologist and are usually only used in cases where hot flashes are affecting the woman’s quality of life. This is because, all medicines can have some side effects and, therefore, should only be used if there is benefit.

Some of the remedies that may be prescribed by the doctor include:

Paroxetine, Venlafaxine or Escitalopram : These are antidepressant remedies, but they also help relieve common menopausal hot flashes. Normally, they are used in a lower dose than that indicated for the treatment of depression, but that may vary according to each case;

: These are antidepressant remedies, but they also help relieve common menopausal hot flashes. Normally, they are used in a lower dose than that indicated for the treatment of depression, but that may vary according to each case; gabapentin : it is a remedy for epilepsy and migraine, but it also reduces the onset of heat in menopause. However, this remedy can cause excessive drowsiness and, therefore, is more used in women who have night sweats, for example;

: it is a remedy for epilepsy and migraine, but it also reduces the onset of heat in menopause. However, this remedy can cause excessive drowsiness and, therefore, is more used in women who have night sweats, for example; clonidine: is a medication for high blood pressure that, in addition to relieving migraines, also helps to reduce the frequency of hot flashes in some women.

In addition, for women who have more intense hot flashes at night, with many night sweats, the doctor may also recommend the use of medications to help you sleep better, such as Zolpidem, Eszopiclone or Diphenhydramine, for example.

3. Natural options

In addition to medication and hormone replacement therapy, there are also several natural alternatives that help reduce the frequency of hot flashes and can even eliminate menopausal heat completely, especially in milder cases.

Among the natural alternatives, it is possible to identify some changes in life habits that can help, as well as changes in the diet, and also some home remedies that can be used during everyday life:

General care to reduce the heat of menopause

Some behavioral care that can help relieve the discomfort of menopausal heat are:

Wear light, cotton clothes to avoid an increase in body temperature;

to avoid an increase in body temperature; Drink about 2 liters of water a day to keep the body well hydrated;

to keep the body well hydrated; Avoid closed and very hot places or give preference to places with air conditioning;

or give preference to places with air conditioning; Participate in relaxing activities such as yoga or meditation, as they decrease anxiety, reducing the chances of having hot flashes;

such as yoga or meditation, as they decrease anxiety, reducing the chances of having hot flashes; Have a refreshing drink like coconut water or a cold lemonade, when a heat wave is coming;

like coconut water or a cold lemonade, when a heat wave is coming; Avoid smoking or drinking alcoholas they can stimulate the emergence of heat.

In addition, it can be useful to always have a fan or portable fan nearby, to cool down when the heat wave starts.

Diet to avoid menopausal heat

Diet is an important factor that can also help reduce the onset of hot flashes typical of menopause. Women at this stage of life should give preference to the consumption of citrus fruits, such as oranges, pineapples or tangerines, as well as to the intake of flaxseeds and soy derivatives, such as tofu.

In addition, it is important to avoid eating very heavy meals, as well as reducing the consumption of sugary, salty or highly spiced foods. See more about how food can help:

Home remedies and natural supplements

Some home remedies, as well as natural supplements made from medicinal plants, can go a long way towards restoring the well-being of menopausal women. Some examples include:

black cohosh or cimicifuga: some studies indicate that it can relieve hot flashes, but it should always be indicated by a professional, as it can affect the liver;

or cimicifuga: some studies indicate that it can relieve hot flashes, but it should always be indicated by a professional, as it can affect the liver; pycnogenol : is a substance taken from marine pines that can help relieve various symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes;

: is a substance taken from marine pines that can help relieve various symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes; Dong Quai : it is an important plant for female health, helping with the symptoms of PMS and menopause;

: it is an important plant for female health, helping with the symptoms of PMS and menopause; red clover: it is quite rich in phytoestrogens that fight the intensity and frequency of hot flashes.

Although they can have a beneficial effect, these remedies are not a substitute for medical advice and should always be discussed with the professional. Also, as natural supplements can have various effects on the body, they should always be guided by an experienced naturopath or herbalist, especially to know the dosage and duration of treatment.