Cold sore on the tongue: how to heal faster (and main causes)

Canker sore, scientifically called aphthous stomatitis, is a small rounded lesion that can appear anywhere in the mouth, such as the tongue, lip, cheek, roof of the mouth or even the throat, causing a lot of pain and difficulty eating and speaking. . The lesions can be small and very round or oval and about 1 cm in diameter.

They can appear isolated, being the most common, but, in some cases, they can also appear several at the same time. While anyone can have at least one or two episodes of canker sores in their lifetime, some people get canker sores very often, every 15 days for about 1 year, which needs medical investigation.

To cure a canker sore on the tongue, brush your teeth and use an alcohol-free mouthwash at least 3 times a day, and apply a small piece of ice directly on the painful canker sore, for example.

what are the symptoms

The canker sore manifests itself through a small whitish lesion, circular or oval in shape, which is surrounded by a reddish “ring”, which causes intense pain and difficulty eating, speaking and swallowing.

Although it is rare, there may be fever, enlargement of the glands in the neck and a general feeling of being unwell, although in most cases the main symptom is pain in the area.

how long does it last

Canker sores usually disappear spontaneously between 7 and 10 days, leaving no scars, however, if they are more than 1 centimeter in diameter, they may take longer to heal. In addition, when they appear frequently, it is important that they are investigated because it can be a sign of some disease, and it is important that the doctor requests tests so that the diagnosis is reached and the appropriate treatment can be started.

Possible causes

Canker sores can occur in people of all ages, including babies, and although it’s not exactly known what causes canker sores, some factors seem to be involved, such as:

Bite on the tongue;

Eat citrus foods like kiwi, pineapple or lemon, for example;

Change in the pH of the mouth, which can be caused by poor digestion;

Vitamin deficiency;

food allergy;

Use of braces on teeth;

Stress;

Autoimmune diseases.

The weakening of the immune system can also favor the appearance of canker sores, so it is common for people with AIDS or cancer, for example, to have canker sores more often.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of canker sores consists of relieving the symptoms, and the use of home remedies is useful, but in some cases you can even use topical analgesics, anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, under medical supervision.

home remedies

A good way to cure a cold sore on the tongue faster is to brush your teeth and use an alcohol-free mouthwash at least 3 times a day, because due to the antiseptic property of the mouthwash, it is possible to eliminate a greater amount of microorganisms and, thus, , eliminate cold sore faster.

Applying a pebble of ice directly on the sore canker sore is also an excellent way to numb the tongue so it can eat, for example. Other natural strategies that can help cure cold sores are to apply tea tree oil directly on the cold sore, keep a clove in your mouth or take 1 tablespoon of honey with propolis extract daily, for example.

pharmacy remedies

A good drugstore remedy is the ointment called Omcilon Orabase or anti-inflammatories such as Amlexanox 5% in film form, to apply directly on the cold sore is also a good option. Also, applying 0.2% hyaluronic acid immediately reduces pain.

Although it is rare, in cases where the person has many canker sores, which compromise their diet and quality of life, the doctor can still prescribe the use of thalidomide, dapsone and colchicine, for example, always checking the dosage monthly because of side effects. that can cause.

