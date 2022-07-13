Glucose in the urine (glycosuria): what it is, causes and treatment

Glycosuria is a medical term used to describe the presence of glucose in the urine, which can indicate the presence of some health problems, from diabetes to kidney disease, for example.

In healthy adults, the kidney is able to reabsorb almost all of the glucose present in the urine, so the urinalysis is not able to detect the presence of glucose. When some amount of glucose is identified, it can mean two situations:

There is excess glucose in the blood, which may be a sign of diabetes or changes in the pancreas;

The kidney is not able to reabsorb glucose properly due to some kidney problem. In this case, the glycosuria is called renal glycosuria.

Whenever glycosuria is identified in the urinalysis, it is important to consult a general practitioner to identify the cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment, if necessary.

Main causes of glucosuria

The presence of glucose in the urine is almost always due to:

diabetes mellitus;

Gestational diabetes;

Renal changes typical of pregnancy;

Changes in the pancreas;

Cushing’s Syndrome.

However, glycosuria can also happen because of kidney problems, such as in Fanconi syndrome, cystinosis, or chronic kidney failure.

The main difference between common causes and kidney problems is that in the case of glycosuria caused by diabetes or changes in the pancreas, the amount of glucose in the blood is also increased, whereas in the case of renal glycosuria, caused by kidney problems. , the blood glucose value tends to be normal.

What other tests may be needed

In addition to the urinalysis, it is also common for the doctor to order a blood test to assess blood glucose levels. If glucose levels are also increased in the blood, the doctor is usually suspicious of diabetes and may therefore order a diabetes test. See which tests help confirm diabetes.

When glucose values ​​are normal in the blood, it is usually a sign of some kidney change and, therefore, the doctor may order other urine and blood tests and even ultrasound or MRI to evaluate the functioning of the kidneys.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of glucosuria varies greatly according to the cause of the problem, but as it is most often a change caused by diabetes, it is common for the person to need to make changes in diet, use antidiabetic drugs or insulin. Learn more about diabetes treatment options.

When it comes to renal glycosuria, treatment should be guided by a nephrologist because it is necessary to detect if there is a problem in the kidneys that requires specific treatment. In many cases, renal glycosuria does not need any type of treatment and it is only recommended to have regular urine and blood tests to evaluate the evolution of the problem.