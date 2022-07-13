Valerian for Anxiety: How to take it and why it works

Valerian tea is an excellent natural option to treat anxiety, especially in mild or moderate cases, as this is a plant rich in sedative and calming properties that help prevent stress.

In addition, valerian tea can also be used to facilitate sleep and relieve the physical and mental tension of a tiring day at work. For this, the ideal thing is that the tea is taken up to 30 minutes before bed, as it can cause slight agitation before starting its relaxing effect.

This tea should not be ingested by pregnant women or children under 3 years of age. You should also not exceed the consumption of 2 cups of tea a day, as it can have the opposite effect, causing restlessness and insomnia:

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 10 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes, strain and drink 2 cups a day. In case of insomnia, tea should be ingested up to 30 minutes before bed.

How valerian works

Although the mechanism of action of this plant is not fully understood, many studies indicate that valerian causes an increase in GABA levels in the body.

GABA is an important neurotransmitter that helps regulate the nervous system, calming and fighting anxiety. In this way, valerian can have an effect similar to that of some medications used to treat cases of anxiety, such as Alprazolam or Diazepam, for example.

Other Anxiety Drinks

Like valerian, certain foods and herbs have calming properties and can therefore be consumed to control anxiety:

Chamomile Tea with Lemon Balm: Lemon balm has is able to relax and calm the central nervous system, relieving the signs and symptoms of anxiety. See what are the benefits of lemon balm tea; John’s Wort Tea: this herb, like lemon balm and valerian, is able to act on the nervous system, promoting relaxation. See how St. John’s wort tea and other natural remedies for anxiety can be made; Passion fruit juice: Passion fruit has sedative, refreshing, analgesic and calming action, being a great option to fight anxiety. Find out about the benefits of passion fruit.

Other techniques to combat anxiety

To enhance the effect of valerian tea, some tips to relieve anxiety are:

Stay in a quiet and noise-free place;

Listen to relaxing music;

Take a deep breath, paying attention only to your breath;

Avoid thinking about problems;

Use an anti-stress ball.

In addition to these tips, another good solution is to take deep breaths and focus the mind only on the breath. A good deep breathing regimen consists of inhaling slowly through the nose, holding the air in the lungs for 2 to 3 seconds, and then exhaling through the mouth, repeating as many times as necessary.

