8 steps to sleep faster and better

To get to sleep faster and better at night, it is possible to bet on techniques and attitudes that promote relaxation and facilitate sleep, such as having a relaxing breath or improving the temperature and lighting of the environment, for example.

In addition, to improve sleep and avoid drowsiness the next day, it is important that people who suffer from insomnia or difficulty sleeping follow habits, such as having a schedule routine, exercising and avoiding drinking caffeinated drinks after 5 pm. . To learn more about habits that help improve sleep, see Tips for Sleeping Well.

But if it’s still hard to fall asleep, follow these techniques and exercises to help you fall asleep in seconds or minutes:

1. Control your breathing

Deeper and longer breathing makes it easier for the body to relax and slow down the heartbeat, making the brain understand that it’s time to slow down, helping you to fall asleep faster.

Exercise: Practice the 4-7-8 method, which consists of inhaling through your nose for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds, and exhaling through your mouth for 8 seconds.

2. Relax the muscles

Stress and anxiety cause muscles to contract without us even realizing it. So, a great way to relax and fall asleep faster is to practice a muscle relaxation technique. Learn about the mindfulness technique for anxiety.

Exercise: Find a comfortable position, preferably with your stomach up and arms and legs apart, then inhale deeply. As you breathe out, imagine that the muscles are loosening up and relaxing. Repeat for 3 times. Then imagine the muscles in each region of the body and their relaxation, one by one, from the feet to the head.

3. Distract the mind

An important cause of insomnia is the excess of worries and thoughts, which generates more and more anxiety and, as a consequence, the state of alertness. To avoid this, it is possible to find ways to lead the mind to other types of thoughts, and facilitating relaxation and sleep.

Exercise: Spend about 10 to 15 minutes doing a recap of the past day or planning for the next day. Imagine what to do to have a better, perfect day, which helps to distract and calm you down. This training is not recommended if you are going through a stressful situation, and you should prefer to focus on another type of subject, such as a subject or subject you are studying, for example.

4. Listen to relaxing music

Playing relaxing music, or soothing sounds, can be a good alternative to falling asleep faster.

Exercise: Buy a CD or download a Playlist of songs to relax, calm or meditate, which can contain calming music or sounds of nature, such as rain, for example. Preferably, do not use headphones, as they can disturb or hurt your ears during sleep. As you listen, try to apply the other breathing techniques or muscle relaxation.

5. Focus on something

Focusing on a goal, a place or some object, and imagining them in detail, are good ways to distract and calm your thoughts, making you sleep faster.

Exercise: Focus on a beautiful landscape, like a beach or forest, for example, and imagine the details, like the sound of water, animal noises, textures and smells. Do this with the help of a deep breath and feel your muscles relaxing each time you exhale.

6. Try to keep your eyes open

Sometimes trying too hard causes anxiety and makes it difficult to sleep, so stopping insisting on sleeping can help you fall asleep faster.

Exercise: If sleep takes a while to come, try to keep your eyes open. If this doesn’t work, it’s better to get up and do some other activity, rather than staying in bed, as having your eyes closed and not being able to sleep can make insomnia worse.

7. Adapt the environment

Anything that is bothering the body increases stress levels and pushes away sleep, so having a conducive environment to sleep is essential to avoid insomnia, which is often overlooked. Having a suitable temperature, reducing lighting and reducing unwanted noise are essential to allow fast sleep. Check out how to schedule a good night’s sleep.

Exercise: Prepare the bedroom and make it ideal for sleeping with these 5 steps:

adjust the temperatureespecially if it is a place where it is very hot, and invest in a fan or air conditioning; adjust the lighting, turning off lamps and bright lights of appliances such as computer, cell phone or television. If you need to have some kind of lighting during or in the 90 minutes before sleep, bright orange light, which stimulates the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, is preferable. Avoid electronic devices as much as possible; Remove noises that might bother youbut if this is not possible, muffle these sounds with a white noise device, bought in electronic stores, with a fan or with a recording of nature sounds, for example; keep the body comfortable, investing in a mattress and pillows that leave the body neutral and, preferably with the neck in a straight line. It is recommended to have a medium pillow to support your neck and another to be between your legs – know the best mattress and pillow to help you sleep better; use aromatherapy, using a few drops of lavender essential oil, on the pillow or pillowcase. Understand what aromatherapy is for and how it works.

In addition, taking a hot bath also helps you relax, preferably in a bathtub, with relaxing aromas.

8. Have a hot drink

Have a small snack or a hot or relaxing drink before bed. Some options can be a glass of hot milk with honey or a sweet cracker, cherry with rice milk, or a chamomile or lemon balm tea, for example, which increase the levels of tryptophan or melatonin, hormones that help regulate the sleep.

Check out some science-backed tricks to sleep better: