4 simple exercises to sing better in a short time

To sing better, you need to focus on some essential aspects, such as improving breathing capacity, being able to maintain a note without having to pause to breathe, improving resonance capacity and, finally, training the vocal cords and the larynx, so that become stronger and can produce more harmonious sounds.

While some people are born with a natural gift for singing and don’t need a lot of training, the vast majority do need training to get a beautiful singing voice. Therefore, in the same way that the muscles of the body are trained in the gym, those who need to sing, or have this desire, should also train their voices.

To guarantee the best results, it is always best to participate in singing lessons and have a teacher who helps to train individual flaws, however, for those who just need to improve their voice to sing at home or with friends, there are 4 simple exercises that can improve the voice in a short time. These exercises should be done at least 30 minutes a day:

1. Exercise to increase breathing capacity

Respiratory capacity is the amount of air that the lungs can reserve and use and is very important for anyone who wants to sing, as it ensures that they can maintain a constant flow of air passing through the vocal cords, which allows them to keep a note longer, without having to stop to breathe.

A simple way to train the lung and increase breathing capacity is to take a deep breath and retain as much air as possible inside the lung, then slowly exhale the air while making the sound ‘ssssssss’, as if a deflated ball. During the process of letting the air out, you can count how many seconds it lasts and then try to increase this time.

2. Exercise to warm up the vocal cords

Before starting any exercise that uses the voice, it is very important to warm up the vocal cords, as it ensures that they are ready to be well worked. This exercise is so important that it can even improve your voice in less than 5 minutes, but it should be worked on frequently to ensure better results. In addition to warming the vocal cords, it also helps to relax the muscles responsible for producing sounds. See other exercises that help relax muscles and improve diction.

To do the exercise, you must make a sound similar to a bee “zzzz” and then go up the scale by at least 3 notes. When you reach the highest note, hold for 4 seconds and then go back down the scale.

3. Exercise to improve resonance

Resonance is related to the way the sound produced by the vocal cords vibrates inside the throat and mouth, as happens inside a guitar when you pull one of the strings, for example. Thus, the greater the space for this resonance to take place, the richer and fuller the voice will be, making it more beautiful to sing.

To train the resonance capacity one must say the word “hang“, while trying to keep your throat wide open and the roof of your mouth raised. Once you’ve managed to do that, you can add an ‘á’ at the end of the word, resulting in “hang-áá” and do it over and over again.

During this exercise it is easy to identify that the back of the throat is more open and it is this movement that you should do when you are singing, especially when you need to keep a note.

4. Exercise to relax the larynx

When the larynx is very contracted during singing, it is common to feel that a “ceiling” has been reached in the ability to sing higher, for example. In addition, the contraction of the larynx also causes a sensation of a lump in the throat that can end up impairing the way in which the voice is produced.

So, whenever these signs appear, a good way to relax the larynx again is to say the word ‘ah’ and hold the note for a while. Then, repeat the exercise until you feel that the larynx is already more relaxed and that the feeling of a lump in the throat is disappearing.