Cloudy urine: what can it be and what to do

Cloudy urine is common and usually happens due to the large amount of mucus in the urine, which could be due to sample contamination, dehydration, or use of supplements. However, when cloudy urine is accompanied by other signs and symptoms, such as pain and discomfort when urinating and lower back pain, for example, it is important that the urologist or gynecologist is consulted as it can be indicative of infection.

Treatment for cloudy urine may vary according to its cause, however, in general, increasing fluid consumption during the day is indicated, as it causes greater urine production, becomes more diluted and promotes the elimination of excess. bacteria and prevent the formation of kidney stones, for example.

1. Sample contamination

Contamination of the sample at the time of collection is one of the main causes of cloudy urine, because in this case there is usually a large amount of bacteria, which are part of the normal microbiota of the genital region, epithelial cells and a large amount of mucus, which is what guarantees the cloudy appearance of the sample.

Sample contamination occurs mainly due to errors at the time of collection, in which the first jet of urine is not dispensed, and a more concentrated sample is then collected and analyzed, which does not necessarily represent the person’s health status.

What to do: It is important to pay attention to the collection of the sample, and it is recommended that the first stream of urine be dispensed and that the intimate region be cleaned with soap and water. Then, the urine must be collected, which must be sent to the laboratory within 2 hours to avoid errors in the result.

2. Dehydration

Dehydration, which can be characterized by excessive loss of body fluids, can also make the urine look cloudy, because in this case the urine becomes more concentrated, and the presence of some substances, such as fat and proteins, can also be noticed. , for example.

What to do: If it is found that cloudy urine is due to dehydration, it is important to increase the consumption of liquids and foods rich in water during the day, in this way it is possible to promote rehydration. However, in cases of severe dehydration, it may be recommended that the person go to the nearest hospital to receive serum directly into the vein and thus improve. Learn how to treat dehydration.

3. Use of supplements

Frequent intake of vitamin supplements can also make the urine appear cloudier. This happens because some vitamins are soluble in water and when there is an excessive amount of these vitamins, there is a greater amount solubilized in the urine, changing the appearance of the pee.

What to do: Cloudy urine due to the use of vitamin supplements is not considered serious, however it is important that the doctor or nutritionist be consulted to verify if there is a need to continue using the supplements or if it is possible to obtain adequate amounts of the vitamin through food. .

4. pregnancy

Cloudy urine in pregnancy is also considered normal, because during the period there is greater production of mucus, especially in the last weeks of pregnancy, as it is produced with the aim of facilitating delivery.

What to do: The presence of mucus in the urine and cloudy urine during pregnancy is not a cause for concern and no treatment is required. However, if the woman has symptoms, such as discomfort, pain and a burning sensation when urinating, or the urine has a very strong smell, it is important that the gynecologist is consulted so that tests are carried out and treatment begins, if necessary.

5. Urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection is a frequent cause of cloudy urine, because the increase in the amount of bacteria, leukocytes and epithelial cells in the urine makes it more cloudy. In addition to cloudy urine, it is important that the person is aware of signs and symptoms that may arise such as pain and discomfort when urinating, feeling of not being able to empty the bladder and frequent urge to urinate, being recommended to consult the urologist or gynecologist to confirm the diagnosis. and start the most appropriate treatment.

Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a urinary tract infection.

What to do: In this case, it is important to follow the treatment indicated by the doctor, which usually involves the use of antibiotics according to the microorganism responsible for the infection. In addition to treatment with antibiotics, it is important that the person maintains the correct hygiene of the genital region, in addition to increasing water intake during the day, as it is possible to produce more urine and facilitate the elimination of bacteria that are in excess.

6. Kidney stone

Renal calculus, also known as kidney stone, can also make the urine cloudy, because in this situation there is an increase in the amount of leukocytes, epithelial cells and crystals in the urine, which can change its appearance, for example.

What to do: It is common for the person to experience severe pain in the lower back in the presence of a kidney stone, and it is important that you go to the hospital as soon as the pain appears, as it is possible for tests to be carried out to verify the quantity and size of the kidney stones. stones. Thus, according to the characteristics of the stone, the appropriate treatment is initiated, which may involve the use of drugs that promote the elimination of the stone or surgery. See how kidney stones are treated.