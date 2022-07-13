Lacto-ovovegetarianism: what it is and its benefits (with menu)

The lacto-ovo vegetarian diet is a type of vegetarian diet in which, in addition to plant foods, it is allowed to eat eggs and milk and dairy products, as food of animal origin. In this way, fish, meat and their derivatives are excluded from meals, as in any other type of vegetarianism.

When this diet is integrated into a healthy diet, it can provide several health benefits, contributing to the prevention of heart disease. In general, this diet is adopted by people who wish to reduce the consumption of foods of animal origin for environmental and/or health reasons, and it is important to consult a nutritionist to prepare an individualized nutritional plan in order to avoid the deficiency of some nutrients.

Main benefits

Eating a lacto-ovo vegetarian diet can have health benefits such as:

Help prevent cardiovascular disease since the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables and the fact of not consuming meat, helps to reduce cholesterol and prevent the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes;

since the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables and the fact of not consuming meat, helps to reduce cholesterol and prevent the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes; Reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes as the consumption of healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts increases, these foods being rich in fiber that help regulate blood sugar;

as the consumption of healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts increases, these foods being rich in fiber that help regulate blood sugar; Prevent cancer, namely breast, prostate, colorectal and gastrointestinal as it is a type of diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibers, in addition to other nutrients that have anticancer properties;

as it is a type of diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibers, in addition to other nutrients that have anticancer properties; Promote weight loss due to the decrease in the consumption of foods of animal origin, as the foods consumed by lacto-ovo vegetarians help to increase the feeling of satiety and some studies have found a significant reduction in BMI in people who follow this type of diet;

due to the decrease in the consumption of foods of animal origin, as the foods consumed by lacto-ovo vegetarians help to increase the feeling of satiety and some studies have found a significant reduction in BMI in people who follow this type of diet; reduce blood pressure, since studies show that high meat consumption is associated with hypertension. Also, this type of vegetarian diet is rich in fiber and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure when consumed regularly.

However, it is important for a person to know that, even on an ovo-lacto-vegetarian diet, excessive consumption of processed foods, sweets and fats, such as cakes, fried foods and other processed foods, must be avoided in order to offer all the benefits mentioned above. , without harming health.

Sample menu of an ovo-lactovegetarian diet

In the lacto-ovo vegetarian diet menu, all foods of plant origin are allowed, such as cereals, bran, flakes, pulses, nuts, vegetables and fruits, as well as foods with eggs, milk and derivatives, as can be seen in the following table:

Meals Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 240 ml milk with granola + 1 apple 1 cup of coconut milk with coffee + wholemeal bread with cheese, lettuce and tomato + 1 banana 1 glass of avocado smoothie + 3 whole-grain toast, with butter Morning snack 1 yogurt + 1 dessert spoon of flaxseed 1 apple + 1 handful of walnuts 1 cup green cabbage juice + 3 cream crackers Lunch dinner 1 omelet with cheese and parsley with 4 tablespoons of rice + 2 tablespoons of beans, accompanied by arugula, tomato and carrot salad, with olive oil and vinegar + 1 orange for dessert Zucchini paste with pesto sauce and diced cheese, accompanied by arugula, diced tomato and grated carrot + 2 tablespoons of chickpeas + 1 dessert spoon of sesame + 2 thin slices of pineapple, for dessert 2 soy burgers + 4 tablespoons rice with peas + lettuce, cucumber, eggplant and tomato salad + 1/2 cup strawberries for dessert Afternoon snack 1 glass of pineapple juice with mint + 1 wholemeal bread with ricotta cheese 1 yogurt + 1 dessert spoon of chia + 4 cornstarch cookies 1 bowl of fruit salad with 1 dessert spoon of chia seeds

The amounts included in the menu vary according to age, sex, physical activity and associated diseases, so the ideal is to look for a nutritionist for a complete evaluation and to prepare a nutritional plan suited to the needs of each person.

In addition, nutritional supplementation of some micronutrients, such as iron and vitamin B12, may be necessary. For this reason, it is important to consult a nutritionist so that he can prepare a balanced meal plan adapted to the person’s needs, avoiding nutritional deficits. See a list of plant-based foods rich in iron.

Recipes for lacto-ovo vegetarians

1. Soy meatballs

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs;

1/2 tablespoon of wheat flour;

1 cup of soy protein;

1/2 liter of warm water;

Juice of 1/2 lemon;

1 beaten egg;

1/2 onion, grated;

Cilantro, parsley, salt, pepper and basil to taste.

Preparation mode:

Hydrate the soy protein in the warm water with the lemon juice and let it rest for 30 minutes. Put the mixture in a sieve and squeeze well until all the water is removed. Then mix all the ingredients, kneading well.

Place the dough in a blender or food processor to standardize the ingredients, forming balls in the desired size, with the help of wheat flour so it doesn’t stick to your hands. Cook the meatballs in the oven or in tomato sauce for about 40 minutes.

2. Recipe for stuffed potatoes with mushrooms

Ingredients:

700 grams of potatoes;

300 grams of mixed mushrooms;

4 tablespoons of wheat flour;

1 minced garlic clove;

Olive oil;

chopped parsley;

Breadcrumbs;

Salt to taste;

2 eggs.

Preparation mode:

Cook the potatoes and then mash them as if you were going to make a puree, and store them in a bowl. Make a sauté with garlic and olive oil and then add the mushrooms and leave to cook for a few moments, on high heat, stirring occasionally until they are very soft. Before turning off the fire, add a lot of parsley and adjust the salt.

Add the egg and wheat flour and mix well until obtaining a homogeneous mass. Separate the mixture into small portions and shape into a potato shape, placing 1 spoonful of the mushroom sauce in the center. Pass the potatoes quickly in the breadcrumbs and arrange in a refractory greased with oil. Bake in a preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until golden.

Watch the following video and learn how to be a good vegetarian and what are the advantages: