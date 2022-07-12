Pain in the top of the head: main causes and what to do

The main cause of pain in the top of the head is tension headache, but there are other causes, such as migraine or sleep deprivation, for example. While many headaches naturally improve over time, you need to be aware of the signs and symptoms they cause.

In general, most headaches do not represent a serious illness, but if they are severe and persistent, it is important that a neurologist is consulted.

See the main causes of constant headaches.

1. Tension headache

Tension headache is the main cause of pain above the head. This type of pain arises when the person feels more anxious or stressed, being very common in everyday life, but not disabling, that is, the person is able to maintain normal routine activities. In addition, tension headache pain is also characterized by:

Heaviness, pressure or tightness, simulating a tight band or helmet around the head;

Light or moderate intensity;

Intolerance to louder sounds;

Duration from hours to up to seven days.

Also, the frequency can vary greatly, happening less than once a month or for more than 15 days.

What to do: In some cases, tension headache improves after taking medication or relaxation. If tension headaches do not improve or last longer than 15 days, you may need to seek help from a neurologist to recommend treatment with appropriate pain relievers. See more details on how tension headache treatment is done.

2. Migraine

Migraine is another cause of pain above the head, although it can also appear on one side of the head or the back of the neck. Migraines can cause severe throbbing pain and are common in people with a genetic predisposition and who are stressed. In addition, you may experience symptoms such as nausea, cold hands; and sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraines can be felt on the right or left side of the head, but are more common on the left side, they are very uncomfortable and disabling pains. Learn more about migraine symptoms.

What to do: maintaining a regular exercise routine can improve blood circulation and relieve pain. In addition, practicing meditation and yoga can help you relax and control the onset of seizures. If there is no improvement with these alternatives, it is important to seek a neurologist to carry out treatment with preventive and immediate relief drugs, such as analgesics.

3. Drink ice cold water fast

Cold stimulus headaches usually arise after drinking something cold too fast and are known to “freeze the brain”, being pains felt near the top of the head, intense and lasting for a few seconds.

What to do: to avoid headaches caused by the cold, just consume very cold drinks more slowly or consume drinks at natural temperature.

4. Going without sleep

Headaches from little sleep can affect anyone, even those who have no predisposition. Poor sleep quality, whether due to insufficiency or interruption, usually causes intense pain similar to a weight or pressure on top of the head. In addition, going without sleep is harmful to health and worsens memory.

What to do: getting more sleep, reducing stress, and maintaining good posture, even when sitting, can prevent many types of headaches. The recommendation is to sleep 6 to 8 hours a night and invest in a dark, quiet and comfortable sleeping environment, as well as an ergonomic chair if you are sitting at a desk to work.

Check out 10 tips for a good night’s sleep.

5. Occipital neuralgia

Occipital neuralgia happens when the nerves that move from the spine to the scalp are damaged, irritated, or pinched, which can cause pain in the back of the head, or a feeling of tightness at the top of the head.

Other features that can help you recognize occipital neuralgia can be pain that feels like electric shock and pain that increases with movement.

What to do: applying warm compresses, massage, and physical therapy can relieve symptoms. If the pain persists, consulting a neurologist may be essential, as anti-inflammatory drugs and muscle relaxants may be prescribed. Also, this doctor may prescribe anti-seizure medications for preventive purposes. Better understand the treatment for neuralgia.