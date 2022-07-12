What thyroid change causes weight loss?

The alteration in the thyroid that usually leads to weight loss is called hyperthyroidism, which is a disease that is characterized by an increase in the production of thyroid hormones, which is associated with an increase in metabolism. However, this increase in metabolism can cause an increase in appetite, which in some people can lead to increased food intake and consequent weight gain.

In addition, although it is rare, some people who suffer from hypothyroidism and who are treated with thyroid hormone replacement drugs may also experience weight loss, especially if the dose is higher than recommended, which can have serious consequences for the health.

Why does it happen?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that is characterized by increased production of thyroid hormones. High levels of these hormones, in turn, lead to an increase in metabolism and greater caloric expenditure, which, in most cases, leads to weight loss, unless the person compensates for this caloric expenditure with food. .

Understand what hyperthyroidism is and what causes it to be.

Can hyperthyroidism gain weight?

Although one of the most common symptoms of hyperthyroidism is weight loss, in some cases people can put on weight.

This may be because the increased metabolism caused by hyperthyroidism also causes an increase in appetite, which leads some people to eat more, and in some cases, gain weight.

Also, when the person starts the treatment prescribed by the doctor, they can start gaining weight again, which is perfectly normal, since the metabolism is regulated again.

Another cause of weight gain in people with hyperthyroidism is thyroiditis, which is an inflammation of the thyroid that can be caused by Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease, which is one of the causes of hyperthyroidism. Know how to identify the symptoms of Graves’ disease and see how the treatment is done.

Can people with hypothyroidism lose weight?

Although a very common symptom of hypothyroidism is weight gain, in some cases people can lose weight. This is because the medication the person is taking to treat hypothyroidism is not properly adjusted, which can have serious health consequences. In these cases, it is necessary to go back to the doctor so that he can reduce the dose of the medicine.

In addition, it is also important to have regular tests to assess the impact of the drug and adjust doses, depending on the body’s response to treatment.