Can having thyroid problems make you gain weight?

The thyroid is a very important gland in the body, as it is responsible for producing two hormones, known as T3 and T4, which regulate the functioning of various mechanisms in the human body, from heart beats to bowel movements and even bowel movements. body temperature and menstrual cycle in women.

In this way, any change in the thyroid can easily affect the functioning of the whole body, causing several unpleasant symptoms such as constipation, hair loss, tiredness and difficulty concentrating, for example.

Another very common sign of thyroid problems is easy weight fluctuations, which do not seem to be related to other factors such as diet or physical activity level. Check out 7 common signs and symptoms of thyroid problems.

Why Thyroid Problems Can Make You Fat

Since the thyroid has the role of regulating the functioning of various organs in the body and even influencing body temperature, this gland is able to affect metabolism, which is the amount of energy that the body spends during the day to maintain itself. working. The rate of metabolism varies according to the change in the thyroid:

hyperthyroidism : metabolism may be increased;

: metabolism may be increased; hypothyroidism: usually the metabolism is slowed down.

People with an increased metabolism tend to lose weight because they spend more energy and calories during the day, while people with a decreased metabolism tend to gain weight more easily.

Thus, not all thyroid problems make you gain weight, and this is more common when a person suffers from a condition that causes hypothyroidism. Still, people who are undergoing treatment for hyperthyroidism may also experience some weight gain, as their metabolism will be slowed down by the treatment.

How to identify hypothyroidism

In addition to being able to cause weight gain, hypothyroidism also causes other symptoms that can lead a person to suspect this thyroid change, such as frequent headache, easy tiredness, difficulty concentrating, hair loss and brittle nails. See more about hypothyroidism, its symptoms and diagnosis.

However, the diagnosis of hypothyroidism can only be made through blood tests that measure the concentrations of the hormones produced by the thyroid, T3 and T4, as well as the hormone TSH, which is produced in the brain and is responsible for stimulating the functioning of the thyroid gland. thyroid. People with hypothyroidism usually have lower than normal T3 and T4 values, while the TSH value is increased.

What to do to prevent weight gain

The best way to combat weight gain due to thyroid changes is to identify the problem and start the appropriate treatment, as this will allow you to balance the functioning of the thyroid and the entire body metabolism.

However, decreasing the amount of calories ingested in food, as well as increasing energy expenditure through daily physical exercise are also essential to help maintain body weight. In any case, these guidelines should always be done by the doctor who is treating the thyroid problem.

Check out some tips from our nutritionist on how to eat for thyroid problems: