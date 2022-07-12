Pyocytes in urine: what they are and what they may indicate

Pyocytes correspond to white blood cells, also called leukocytes, which can be observed during the microscopic examination of the urine, being completely normal when up to 5 pyocytes are found per field or 10,000 pyocytes per mL of urine. As these cells are related to the body’s defense, it is possible that during an infection or inflammation an increase in the amount of pyocytes in the urine is perceived.

The pyocyte count in the urine is done in the common urinalysis, also called urine summary, type I urine or EAS, in which other characteristics of the urine are also analyzed, such as density, pH, presence of compounds in abnormal amounts, such as glucose, proteins, blood, ketones, nitrite, bilirubin, crystals or cells. Learn more about what it is for and how the urine test is done.

what can indicate

The presence of pyocytes in urine is normally considered normal when up to 5 pyocytes are found per field analyzed or 10,000 pyocytes per mL of urine. The increase in the amount of pyocytes in the urine is called pyuria and is considered when the amount is greater than 5 pyocytes per field.

Pyuria is usually due to inflammation, urinary tract infection, or kidney problems. However, it is important that the pyocyte value is interpreted by the doctor together with the result of other parameters released in the urinalysis, such as the presence of nitrite, epithelial cells, microorganisms, pH, presence of crystals and urine color, in addition to the symptoms. presented by the person, so that it is possible to confirm the diagnosis and initiate the appropriate treatment. Know the causes of high leukocytes in urine.

How to know if it’s a urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection happens when microorganisms, most commonly bacteria, reach and cause inflammation in the urinary tract, such as the urethra, bladder, ureters and kidneys. The amount of bacteria detected in the urine that indicates urinary infection is 100,000 bacterial colony forming units per mL of urine, which must be observed in the urine culture.

Some of the signs and symptoms associated with a urinary tract infection include pain or burning when urinating, frequent urge to urinate, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, presence of blood in the urine, abdominal pain, fever, and chills. Check out how to identify the main symptoms of urinary tract infection.

In addition, the signs of the urine test that indicate infection, in addition to the increase in the number of pyocytes, are the presence of evidence of blood, such as red blood cells or hemoglobin, positive nitrite or bacteria, for example.