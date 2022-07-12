Modeling belt thins the waist or is it bad?

Using a shaping belt to thin your waist can be an interesting strategy to wear a tight-fitting outfit, without having to worry about your tummy. However, the belt should not be used every day, because it can compress the abdominal region too much, even impairing breathing and digestion.

Sleeping in a belt or spending all day wearing a belt just to slim the waist can even worsen the asymmetry of the abdomen because the belt actually prevents the natural contraction of the abdominal muscles, and decreases the diameter of these muscle fibers, causing the muscles become weaker and, consequently, increase the flaccidity of the belly.

Risks of frequent use of the brace

Using a very tight abdominal belt daily and only with the intention of slimming the waist is risky because there can be:

Weakening of the abdominal and back muscles leaving the belly more flaccid and worsening the posture, because the muscles are weaker, forming a vicious cycle, with an increasing need to use the belt to ‘thin the waist’ and supposedly improve posture;

leaving the belly more flaccid and worsening the posture, because the muscles are weaker, forming a vicious cycle, with an increasing need to use the belt to ‘thin the waist’ and supposedly improve posture; difficulty breathing since during inspiration the diaphragm lowers and naturally moves the abdomen, and with the belt this movement is impaired;

since during inspiration the diaphragm lowers and naturally moves the abdomen, and with the belt this movement is impaired; Indigestion because the excessive pressure of the belt on the stomach and other digestive organs, hinders the passage of blood and its functions;

because the excessive pressure of the belt on the stomach and other digestive organs, hinders the passage of blood and its functions; Constipation because the movement of the diaphragm over the intestine helps the bowel emptying, but with the use of the belt this movement does not happen as it should;

because the movement of the diaphragm over the intestine helps the bowel emptying, but with the use of the belt this movement does not happen as it should; poor blood circulation because the excessive pressure of the strap on the vessels makes it difficult to reach all tissues efficiently;

because the excessive pressure of the strap on the vessels makes it difficult to reach all tissues efficiently; Increase insecurity when straplesswhich is harmful to mental health and quality of life.

The best way to slim your waist quickly, but definitively, is to burn localized fat, which can be done with diet and exercise. Aesthetic techniques such as liposuction or lipocavitation are also very useful to accelerate fat burning and improve body contour, being more efficient and with better results than the abdominal belt.

When to use the shaping belt

The use of the abdominal belt is especially indicated in case of surgery on the spine or abdominal organs because it will help to heal the cuts in the skin and muscles and prevent the opening of internal stitches.

The brace is also particularly suitable after plastic surgery, such as a tummy tuck or liposuction, because it will help contain swelling and fluid retention that are common after the operation.

After surgery, the belt can even be used to sleep, and should only be removed to shower, but it should only be used for the time determined by the doctor.

In addition, the use of the belt can also be a good option to increase the well-being of the obese person who is in the process of losing weight. But to really feel good with the new body, plastic surgery may be indicated to remove excess skin after the person reaches the ideal weight.

Can I use the belt to work out?

The men’s belt when placed over the abdomen can be useful for stabilizing the back, making it easier to perform weightlifting in the gym. Therefore, when the man is training and doing a new set or when he is having to lift a lot of weight, the trainer may recommend the use of a brace to protect the spine.

Certain brands market belts made with rubbery material, such as neoprene, which increases perspiration in the belly region, which supposedly helps to burn fat and lose weight. However, perspiration does not eliminate fat, only causing dehydration, so this type of belt only reduces measurements by eliminating more water, and its effect is very temporary.

Can a pregnant woman use a modeling belt?

Pregnant women can use the abdominal belt as long as it is suitable for pregnancy, because they are excellent to help hold the belly and avoid back pain. The ideal belt for pregnant women should be made with more elastic fabric, without hooks or velcro, making it easier to wear and adapt the size as the belly grows.

In any case, it is not recommended to use a modeling belt that was not designed for pregnant women during this phase because they can cause health problems for both mother and baby. Its inappropriate use can cause compression of the uterus, bladder, and even the placenta and umbilical cord that can compromise the baby’s growth. Here are the best options for girdles to wear during pregnancy.