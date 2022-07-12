Position to poop the right way

To poop the right way, you should sit on the toilet with your knees above your hips, as this relaxes the puborectalis muscle, making it easier for stool to pass through the intestines.

Therefore, this position is ideal for those who suffer from constipation, which is characterized by dry, hard and difficult to eliminate stools. Constipation can cause bloating, abdominal pain and hemorrhoids, and is usually caused by a diet low in fiber and water, and a lack of physical activity.

Check out some foods that should be added to the diet to fight constipation.

what is the correct position

The correct position for pooping is to sit on the toilet with your knees elevated above your hips, as if you were sitting on your squat on the floor. Staying in this position allows the puborectalis muscle to relax and release the bowel passage, making it easier for stool to pass out.

How to stay in this position

To achieve this position in the bathroom, you can use a footrest such as a small stool, a shoebox, a bucket or an upside-down basket.

The following video shows in detail what the proper position looks like to facilitate the passage of stool:

Why Position Matters for Pooping

Pooping position is important because it can make it easier or harder to pass stool. When sitting on the toilet as if on a chair, with your knees at the same height as your hip, the puborectal muscle holds the intestines and prevents the passage of stool, as shown in the following figure.

The same does not happen when pooping in the headdress position, as the muscle is more relaxed and releases the intestine, allowing the passage of feces.

More tricks to get rid of constipation

The best time to train the intestine to evacuate is after a meal as the entire gastrointestinal tube is stimulated, favoring the movement of feces to be expelled, thus preventing the drying of the fecal cake that does not hurt the anus and is easy to be eliminated.

Another tip to end the discomfort of constipation, which can even make it difficult to lose weight, is to go to the bathroom whenever you feel like it and not hold your stool for a long time. On the other hand, you shouldn’t push when you don’t feel like it, it can cause hemorrhoids.

Food to cure constipation

Small changes in eating habits help cure constipation, such as:

In addition to food, it is also essential to practice physical activity at least 3 times a week, as exercise makes the intestines more active and helps to combat constipation.

See the recipe for plum tea for constipation.