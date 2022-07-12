Waking up with a headache: 5 causes and what to do

There are several causes that can be the origin of the headache when waking up and that, although in most cases it is not a cause for concern, there are situations in which a doctor’s evaluation is necessary.

Some causes that may be at the origin of headache when waking up are insomnia, sleep apnea, bruxism, using an inappropriate pillow or sleeping in an incorrect position, for example.

Here are some of the most common causes and what to do in each of these situations:

1. Insomnia

Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep, and one of the most common symptoms is headache the next day. This situation is more common in periods of stress, and may also be associated with diseases, such as depression, or be associated with pregnancy or menopause, for example, which are situations that cause changes in the body’s physiology. See other causes that may be at the origin of insomnia.

What to do: Insomnia can be treated in a variety of ways, which will depend on the intensity and duration of insomnia and the underlying cause. Treatment can be performed with natural remedies, such as passion fruit tea, St. John’s Wort, linden or chamomile, for example, and the adoption of habits that facilitate sleep induction.

In addition, in some cases, it may be necessary to resort to psychotherapy and pharmacological treatment with anxiolytic and sleep-inducing drugs.

2. Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is characterized by a momentary stop of breathing or very shallow breathing during sleep, which can cause snoring and impair sleep, which ends up not being as relaxing as it should, causing the person to wake up often with pain. headache and tiredness. Know the characteristic symptoms of sleep apnea.

What to do: the treatment can be carried out through the correction of life habits, such as smoking or being overweight, in addition to disease control, such as diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, and the use of a device that facilitates breathing and, in some cases, surgery may be necessary.

3. Bruxism

Bruxism is characterized by the unconscious act of grinding or clenching the teeth, which can occur during the day or during the night. Bruxism can be associated with neurological or respiratory problems and causes symptoms such as wear on the surface of the teeth and joint and headache pain when waking up, due to the tension exerted during the night.

What to do: Bruxism has no cure and its treatment is aimed at relieving pain and preventing problems with the teeth, which can be achieved with a dental protection plate overnight, to prevent friction between the teeth. In some cases, the doctor may recommend administering medication. Learn more about treatment.

4. Using the wrong pillow

Headache can also result from incorrect pillow use, an inappropriate pillow, or sleeping in the wrong position, which can cause muscle tension in the neck and head.

What to do: To avoid headaches that result from incorrect use of the pillow, one should choose one that keeps the head and neck in a balanced position.

5. Alcohol and medication

A headache upon waking can result from excessive alcohol use the day before, which is one of the symptoms of a hangover. In addition, the use of some medications can have a headache in the morning as a side effect, especially if taken at night.

What to do: if the headache results from excessive alcohol consumption, the person should drink plenty of water or juices and take a pain medication, such as Paracetamol, for example. If the headache is the result of a side effect of a medication, the person should identify which medication it is and speak with their doctor.