How to clean baby’s tongue in mouth

Baby’s oral hygiene is very important to maintain a healthy mouth, as well as the growth of teeth without complications. Thus, parents should take care of the baby’s mouth every day, after meals, especially after the evening meal, before the baby goes to sleep.

Careful observation of the mouth should also be part of the oral hygiene routine, as it is very important to detect oral problems. If, while cleaning the mouth, white opaque spots are observed on the baby’s teeth, parents should take him to the dentist immediately, as these spots can indicate the beginning of a cavity. If you notice the presence of white spots on the tongue, it can be an indicator of fungal infection, also known as thrush disease.

Baby’s mouth care should start right after birth and not just when the first teeth are born, because by sweetening the baby’s pacifier or giving him milk before he goes to sleep, without cleaning the baby’s mouth, he can develop baby bottle caries.

How to clean your mouth before teething

The baby’s mouth should be cleaned with a gauze or wet cloth, in filtered water. Parents should pass the gauze or cloth on the gums, cheeks and tongue, front and back, in circular motions until the first teeth erupt.

Another option is to use a silicone fingertip, from Baby Confort, for example, which can also be used when the first teeth appear, however, it is only indicated from 3 months of age.

In the first 6 months of life, it is very common for babies to develop fungal infections in the mouth, known as thrush or oral thrush. Therefore, it is very important, when cleaning the mouth, to carefully observe the baby’s tongue, in order to check if there are white spots on the tongue. If parents notice this change, they should take the baby to the pediatrician for treatment. Find out what the treatment of thrush consists of.

How to brush baby’s teeth

After the baby’s first teeth erupt and up to 1 year of age, it is recommended to brush the teeth with an age-appropriate brush, which should be soft, with a small head and a large handle.

From the 1st year of age, the baby’s teeth should be brushed with a proper toothbrush and use a toothpaste with an age-appropriate concentration of fluoride. You should avoid using toothpaste with a fluoride content higher than recommended, as it can leave white spots on the teeth, as well as being dangerous if the baby swallows this fluoride. You should put on the brush an amount of toothpaste proportional to the size of the baby’s little finger nail, and brush all the teeth, front and back, being careful not to hurt the gums.