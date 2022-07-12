3 home remedies for baby thrush

A good home remedy for thrush in the mouth, which is the proliferation of fungi in the oral cavity, can be made with pomegranate, as this fruit has antiseptic properties, which help to rebalance the microorganisms inside the mouth.

The home remedy for thrush should complement the treatment guided by the pediatrician, which should be done with an antifungal drug in the form of a cream, such as Miconazole or Nystatin.

Thrush are very frequent whitish spots in babies, which appear on the mucosa of the mouth and on the tongue, caused by the proliferation of a fungus that naturally inhabits this region, but that proliferates when the immune system is more weakened or when the baby is using or have recently used antibiotics. How to identify and cure thrush in babies.

pomegranate tea

Pomegranate is a fruit that has antiseptic properties and can be effective in the treatment of oral candidiasis, better known as thrush, as it promotes the balance of the oral microbiota.

Ingredients

Peels of 1 pomegranate;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

To make the tea, you need to bring the water to a boil and, after boiling, add the pomegranate peels. Let it cool and apply the tea soaked in gauze on the white spots on the mucous membrane of the child’s mouth. Let it act for approximately 10 minutes and wash in running water or ask the child to drink water.

Cleaning the baby’s mouth with pomegranate tea can be done 3 to 4 times a day and should be done for approximately 1 week, but if symptoms persist, it is recommended to return to the doctor.

cleaning with bicarbonate

Bicarbonate is another option that can be used in the home treatment of thrush, as it promotes the elimination of excess microorganisms present in the region, resulting in the balance of the microbiota of the mouth. It is recommended that 1 teaspoon of bicarbonate be diluted in 1 cup of water and, with the aid of a gauze, clean the child’s mouth.

If the baby is still breastfeeding, it is important for the mother to clean the breast with bicarbonate before and after breastfeeding. See other indications for the use of bicarbonate.

gentian violet

Gentian violet is a substance present in antifungals and whose main objective is to fight infections caused by fungi of the Candida species, thus being effective against thrush. Gentian violet can be applied to the infection site, with the aid of a gauze or cotton, 2 to 3 times a day for up to 3 days, to avoid irritation of the oral mucosa and permanent stains. Learn more about gentian violet.