Blood in sperm: what it could be and how to treat it

Blood in semen does not usually mean a serious problem and therefore tends to disappear on its own after a few days, without the need for specific treatment.

The appearance of blood in the semen after 40 years of age can, in some cases, be a symptom of some more serious health problems, such as vesiculitis or prostatitis, which need to be treated, and it is necessary to consult a urologist to identify the cause and start the proper treatment.

However, in any case, if the sperm with blood appears frequently or if it takes more than 3 days to disappear, it is recommended to go to a urologist to evaluate the need to start some type of treatment to cure the problem or relieve the symptoms.

The most common causes of blood in semen are minor bumps or inflammation in the male reproductive system, however, bleeding can also arise due to medical tests, such as a prostate biopsy, or more serious problems, such as sexually transmitted diseases or cancer, for example. example.

1. Hits in the genital region

Injuries in the genital area, such as cuts or blows, for example, are the most frequent cause of blood in semen before age 40 and, usually, the man does not remember having happened. Therefore, it is important to observe the intimate area to look for any cuts or other signs of trauma such as swelling, redness or bruising.

What to do: normally, in these cases, the blood in the semen disappears after about 3 days and therefore no specific treatment is necessary.

2. Use of anticoagulants

The use of some drugs, especially anticoagulants, such as Warfarin or Aspirin, increase the risk of bleeding from small blood vessels, such as those in the semen path, which may cause blood to flow out during ejaculation, however, this type of bleeding is rare.

What to do: if the bleeding lasts more than 3 days to disappear, it is recommended to consult a urologist and take all the medications you are taking to assess the need to change any medication. See what care should be taken when using anticoagulants.

3. Have had a prostate biopsy

Prostate biopsy is a type of invasive test that uses a needle to remove a sample of the organ and, therefore, bleeding in the semen and urine is very common due to the trauma caused by the needle and the rupture of some blood vessels. . See more about how a prostate biopsy is performed.

What to do: bleeding is normal if the test was performed within 4 weeks before the appearance of blood in the semen, and it is only recommended to consult the urologist if there is excessive bleeding or fever above 38 ºC.

4. Inflammation of the prostate or testicles

Inflammation that can appear in the male reproductive system, especially in the prostate or testicles, is one of the most common causes of blood in the semen, so it is important to be aware of other symptoms such as fever, pain in the intimate region or swelling of the testicles. See Prostatitis and Epididymitis for other symptoms.

What to do: if there is suspicion of inflammation, it is advisable to consult a urologist to identify the type of inflammation and start the appropriate treatment, which can be done with antibiotics, anti-inflammatories or analgesics, for example.

5. Benign prostatic hyperplasia

An enlarged prostate, also known as an enlarged prostate, is a very common problem in men over the age of 50 and a leading cause of blood in semen in older men. This type of problem is usually accompanied by other symptoms such as painful urination, difficulty urinating, or a sudden urge to urinate. See what other common symptoms of this problem are.

What to do: It is recommended to have prostate exams after the age of 50, which may include having a digital rectal exam and blood tests to identify if there is a problem with the prostate and start appropriate treatment.

6. Sexually transmitted diseases

Although rare, the presence of blood in the semen can be a sign of the development of sexually transmitted diseases, such as genital herpes, chlamydia or gonorrhea, especially when it arises after having sex without a condom, for example. See what other signs may indicate an STD.

What to do: If intimate contact has occurred without a condom or other symptoms such as discharge from the penis, painful urination or fever develop, it is advisable to consult a urologist for blood tests for the various sexually transmitted diseases.

7. Cancer

Cancer is one of the rarest causes of blood in the semen, however, this hypothesis should always be investigated, especially after the age of 40, as prostate, bladder or testicle cancer can, in some cases, cause blood to appear in the semen. semen.

What to do: a urologist should be consulted if cancer is suspected or routine examinations should be performed after age 40 to allow for the identification of the risk of having cancer, initiating the treatment indicated by the doctor, if necessary.