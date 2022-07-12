Itching in the scrotum: what can it be and what to do

Itching in the intimate region, especially in the scrotum, is a relatively common symptom and, in most cases, it is not related to any health problem, arising only from the presence of sweat and friction in the region throughout the day.

However, when this itching is very intense and leads to the appearance of small sores, for example, it can be a first sign of a more serious problem, such as an infection or inflammation of the skin.

So, when the symptom does not disappear quickly, it is best to consult a urologist or dermatologist before using any type of ointment or treatment, to identify if there is really a problem and start the most appropriate treatment.

1. Excessive sweating

Excessive sweating in the intimate region is the main cause of itching in the scrotum, which is why this symptom occurs especially at the end of the day or when you are exercising.

Thus, poor hygiene can also be an important cause of itching, as there is a greater accumulation of sweat over time. In addition, if poor hygiene continues, infections can even appear in the region, especially by fungi, as they multiply very quickly in hot and humid places.

What to do: you should always try to maintain proper body hygiene, showering once a day and always after doing intense physical exercise that causes sweating. Usually, the itching sensation disappears after showering.

2. Constant friction

In addition to excess sweat, the presence of constant friction in the intimate region is also one of the main responsible for the itching sensation. This problem is more common in cycling or running athletes, as they can spend several hours doing repeated leg movements, which end up causing friction on the scrotum.

What to do: the ideal is to try to avoid the repeated movements of the legs for a long time, to avoid friction. However, if this is not possible, some tips can be adopted to avoid the emergence of discomfort, such as using a genital protector, wearing cotton underwear and always performing proper hygiene at the end of the exercise.

3. Intimate hair removal

Men who regularly undergo intimate waxing may also experience itching in the scrotum, especially 2 to 3 days after waxing, as at the time when hairs begin to grow and pass the skin barrier they can cause a slight itching-like discomfort.

Although this sensation disappears after the first few epilations, it can also last longer, depending on the sensitivity of each one.

What to do: a good way to facilitate hair growth and reduce the itching sensation is to shave in the direction of the hairs, using a blade and keep the skin well hydrated, passing a moisturizing cream. See how to properly do intimate waxing.

4. Fungal infection

The main fungal infection in the intimate region is known as Tinea cruris and it happens when there is heat and excess humidity in the region for several hours, leading to the excessive development of fungi. That’s why this infection is more common in men who don’t shower right after exercising or who wear underwear made of synthetic material, which doesn’t let the skin breathe.

In these cases, in addition to the itching, small reddish, rounded spots may appear on the skin.

What to do: in most cases, doing the proper hygiene of the intimate region completely eliminates the infection and relieves the symptoms. However, it is also advisable to wear cotton underwear or other natural material, which allows the skin to breathe and prevents the development of fungi. In more severe cases, it may be necessary to consult a doctor to start treatment with an anti-fungal ointment, such as clotrimazole, for example, and sometimes combined treatment with ointment and tablets.

5. Allergic reaction

Just like any other part of the skin, the scrotum can also become slightly inflamed due to an allergy. The most common is that this allergy happens due to the use of underwear made of synthetic material, such as polyester or spandex, but it can also be due to the use of some kind of soap that contains a scent or another type of chemical in the composition.

What to do: to avoid an allergy in this region, you should always choose to wear 100% cotton underwear. However, if the symptom does not disappear, you can try changing the soap, and there are even soaps suitable for the intimate region, which do not contain chemicals or substances potentially irritating to the skin. In more severe cases, it may be necessary to consult the doctor to start using an ointment with corticosteroids, such as hydrocortisone, for example.

6. Boring or pubic lice

There is a type of louse that can develop in the hairs of the intimate region of men and women, causing intense itching in the area, in addition to redness. Although at the beginning of the infestation it is not possible to observe the parasites, over time the number of lice increases, allowing the observation of small black dots that move in the hair.

The transmission of this type of louse happens mainly through intimate contact and, therefore, is often considered a sexually transmitted disease.

What to do: Remove lice with a fine-tooth comb after bathing and use an antiparasitic spray or lotion recommended by a dermatologist. See more about this problem and how to deal with it.

7. Sexually transmitted diseases

Although it is a rarer symptom, itchy scrotum can also indicate the presence of a sexually transmitted disease (STD), particularly herpes or HPV. Usually, these infections are more common after having unprotected sex and, therefore, if the symptom persists, a urologist should be consulted.

What to do: whenever a sexually transmitted disease is suspected, a urologist should be consulted to confirm the diagnosis and initiate appropriate treatment, preventing the disease from worsening. To avoid this type of disease, condoms should always be used, especially if you have a new partner. Learn more about the main STDs and how they are treated.