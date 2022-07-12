Hymenolepis nana: infection symptoms, life cycle and how to treat

Hymenolepiasis is a disease caused by the parasite Hymenolepis nanawhich can infect children and adults and cause diarrhea, weight loss, and abdominal discomfort.

Infection with this parasite is done through the consumption of contaminated food and water, so it is important to adopt some preventive measures, such as washing hands and food before preparing them. See other measures to prevent worms.

The diagnosis of hymenolepiasis is made through the search for eggs in the feces and the treatment is usually done with the use of antiparasitic drugs, such as Praziquantel, for example.

main symptoms

The symptoms of infection by H. nana are rare, but when the person’s immune system is weakened or when there is a large amount of parasites in the intestine, some symptoms can be perceived, such as:

Diarrhea;

Abdominal pain;

malnutrition;

Weight loss;

Lack of appetite;

Irritability.

In addition, the presence of the parasite in the intestinal mucosa can lead to the formation of ulcers, which can be quite painful. In rarer cases, hymenolepiasis can lead to the onset of symptoms related to the nervous system, such as seizures, loss of consciousness and epileptic seizures.

The diagnosis is made by means of stool examination that aims to identify the presence of parasite eggs, which are small, hemispherical, transparent and surrounded by a thin membrane. Understand how the stool test is done.

How is the treatment done?

Hymenolepiasis is treated with medications that normally do not cause side effects, such as Praziquantel and Niclosamide.

Despite being an easily treated parasitosis, it is important that hymenolepiasis is avoided through prophylactic measures to reduce infection by this parasite. Thus, it is important to adopt better hygiene habits, such as washing hands before eating and after using the toilet, washing food before preparing it and adopting control measures for insects and rodents, as they can be intermediate hosts. of Hymenolepis nana.

biological cycle

O Hymenolepis nana can have two types of biological cycle: monoxenic, in which there is no intermediate host, and heteroxenic, in which there is an intermediate host, such as rats and fleas, for example.

monoxenic cycle: is the most common cycle and begins with the accidental ingestion of parasite eggs present in contaminated water or food. The ingested eggs reach the intestine, where they hatch and release the oncosphere, which penetrates the intestinal villi and develops into a cysticercoid larva, which attaches to the intestinal mucosa. This larva develops into an adult worm and lays eggs, which are eliminated in the feces, giving rise to a new cycle.

is the most common cycle and begins with the accidental ingestion of parasite eggs present in contaminated water or food. The ingested eggs reach the intestine, where they hatch and release the oncosphere, which penetrates the intestinal villi and develops into a cysticercoid larva, which attaches to the intestinal mucosa. This larva develops into an adult worm and lays eggs, which are eliminated in the feces, giving rise to a new cycle. Heteroxenic cycle: this cycle occurs from the development of the parasite inside the intestine of the intermediate host, such as rats and fleas, which ingest the eggs released into the environment. Man acquires the infection through contact with these animals, mainly, or through the consumption of food or water contaminated by the feces of these hosts, initiating the monoxenic cycle.

One of the factors that facilitates infection by this parasite is the short life span of the parasites: adult worms can only survive 14 days in the body and, therefore, quickly release eggs, which can survive up to 10 days in the external environment, being long enough for a new infection to occur.

In addition, the fact that it is an easy infection to obtain, environments with a high concentration of people, such as day care centers, schools and prisons, which in addition to having many people together, the sanitary conditions are precarious, facilitate the transmission of the parasite.