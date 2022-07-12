Fructosamine test: what it is, when it is indicated and how to understand the result

Fructosamine is a blood test that allows you to evaluate the effectiveness of treatment in cases of diabetes, especially when recent changes have been made to the treatment plan, either in the medications used or in changing lifestyle habits, such as diet or exercise, for example.

This test is usually used to assess changes in glucose levels over the past 2 or 3 weeks, but it is only done when it is not possible to monitor diabetes with a glycated hemoglobin test, so many people with diabetes may never need it. take the fructosamine test.

In many cases, this test can also be ordered during pregnancy, to frequently assess the pregnant woman’s sugar levels, as her needs vary throughout pregnancy.

when is indicated

The fructosamine test to evaluate blood glucose levels is indicated when the person has changes in the levels of red blood cells and hemoglobin, which is common in cases of anemia. Thus, it is not possible to assess blood glucose through glycated hemoglobin, since the levels of this blood component are altered.

In addition, the fructosamine test is indicated when the person has heavy bleeding, has had a recent blood transfusion, or has low levels of circulating iron. Thus, taking fructosamine instead of glycated hemoglobin is more effective in assessing circulating glucose levels in the body.

The fructosamine test is quite simple, requiring only the collection of a small blood sample that is sent to the laboratory for analysis, without any type of preparation.

how the exam works

In this type of test, the amount of fructosamine in the blood, a substance that is formed when glucose binds to blood proteins, such as albumin or hemoglobin, is evaluated. Thus, if there is a lot of sugar in the blood, as in cases of diabetes, the higher the value of fructosamine will be, since more blood proteins will be linked to glucose.

In addition, as blood proteins have an average life span of only 20 days, the values ​​measured always reflect a summary of blood sugar levels over the last 2 to 3 weeks, allowing you to assess treatment changes made in that time.

what does the result mean

The reference values ​​of fructosamine in a healthy person can vary between 205 to 285 micromolecules per liter of blood. When these values ​​appear in the result of someone with diabetes, it means that the treatment is being effective and therefore the blood sugar values ​​are being well controlled.

So when the exam result is:

High : means that glucose has not been well controlled in the last few weeks, indicating that the treatment is not having the desired effects or is taking time to show results. The higher the result, the worse the effectiveness of the implemented treatment.

: means that glucose has not been well controlled in the last few weeks, indicating that the treatment is not having the desired effects or is taking time to show results. The higher the result, the worse the effectiveness of the implemented treatment. Low: it could mean that protein is being lost in the urine and, therefore, the doctor may order other tests to confirm the result.

Regardless of the result, the doctor can always order other tests to identify whether the glucose variations are due to treatment or other health problems, such as hyperthyroidism, for example.