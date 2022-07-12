12 foods that boost immunity (to avoid flu and viruses)

Foods that increase immunity are mainly fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, oranges and broccoli, but also seeds, nuts and fish, as they are rich in nutrients that help in the formation of immune system cells. .

These foods also help protect the body’s cells against changes that can lead to problems such as cancer, as well as help fight infections, whether bacterial, fungal or viral, and reduce inflammatory processes that may be happening in the body.

Thus, some foods with excellent properties that can be indicated to increase the functioning of the immune system are:

1. Strawberry

Strawberry is rich in vitamin C, a type of vitamin that helps to strengthen the body’s natural defenses, as it increases the production of immune system cells, increasing resistance to infections.

Some studies indicate that vitamin C can be an important nutrient in the prevention of respiratory and systemic infections, being recommended to consume between 100 to 200 mg of vitamin C per day, in order to prevent diseases. Other foods rich in vitamin C are, for example, broccoli, acerola, orange or kiwi. See other foods rich in vitamin C to include in your diet.

2. Sweet potato

Sweet potato is rich in vitamin A, C and other antioxidant compounds that help in the development and strengthening of the immune system. According to several studies, vitamin A has a therapeutic effect in the treatment of various infectious diseases, and it is important to include foods rich in this vitamin in the diet.

3. Salmon

Because it is rich in omega 3, salmon favors the regulation of immune system defense cells, in addition to having strong anti-inflammatory properties that improve overall health, especially the cardiovascular system. See other foods rich in omega 3.

4. Sunflower seeds

Being rich in vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant, sunflower seed helps protect the body’s cells against toxic substances, radiation and free radicals.

In addition, these seeds are also rich in zinc, a very important mineral for the proper functioning of the immune system.

5. Natural yogurt

Natural yogurt is rich in probiotics, which are “good” bacteria for the gut, helping to regulate the immune system’s response to an infectious agent, as well as strengthening and increasing all of the body’s defenses.

6. Dried fruits

Nuts, such as almonds, peanuts, Brazil nut or cashew nuts, are rich in zinc, which works in tissue repair and wound healing.

In addition, zinc also plays a key role in the development and activation of T lymphocytes, which are very important defense cells for the immune system.

7. Spirulina

Spirulina is a type of seaweed used as a nutritional supplement as it has several compounds that exert immunostimulating and antioxidant properties, such as inulin, chlorophyll and phycocyanin, which help to improve the immune system because they stimulate the production of defense cells in the body, in addition to to have anti-inflammatory properties.

This supplement can be found in powder form, which can be added to juices and vitamins, for example, or consumed in the form of capsules. See how to use spirulina and learn about other benefits.

8. Flaxseed

Regular consumption of flaxseed, either in the form of seed or oil, promotes the increase of the body’s defenses, since it is a food rich in omega 3, lignans and fibers, which activate and stimulate the cells of the immune system, exerting an anti-inflammatory function. inflammatory.

Flaxseed can be used in the preparation of cakes, breads, vitamins, juices or can also be added to yogurt or salads.

9. Garlic

Garlic is one of the best known and most used foods to increase the body’s defenses. This is because it has a sulfur compound called allicin, which has antimicrobial activity, inhibiting the growth and proliferation of bacteria, viruses and fungi.

In addition, it also helps to eliminate toxins and pathogenic bacteria that affect the normal gut microbiota, as well as decrease the body’s inflammatory response, regulating and activating the immune system response.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric is a root that has a compound called curcumin, which acts as an antioxidant, protecting the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals. In addition, it stimulates the production of T cells by the immune system, which are the cells responsible for cellular immunity and which act by destroying infected cells and activating macrophages.

This root can be consumed in powder form to season foods, however it can also be consumed in infusions or capsules. Learn more about turmeric and its benefits.

11. Almonds

Being rich in vitamin E (24 mg per 100 g), consumption of almonds has immunomodulatory properties, as this vitamin, in addition to acting as an antioxidant, helps regulate and stimulate immune system cells, such as T cells, macrophages and dendritic cells decreasing the incidence of infectious diseases.

For this reason, consuming 6 to 12 almonds a day in a snack or salad could help increase the body’s defenses.

12. Ginger

Ginger is a root that contains gingerol and other compounds that exert antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to prevent bacterial, fungal and viral infections, as well as the development of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

This root can be used in its natural form or as a powder to season food, in addition to being consumed in the form of tea or in capsules.

Foods that boost baby’s immunity

Foods that boost the baby’s immunity can be:

fruits in general, especially oranges, apples, pears and bananas;

in general, especially oranges, apples, pears and bananas; Vegetable such as carrots, squash, tomatoes and zucchini;

such as carrots, squash, tomatoes and zucchini; Natural yogurt.

These foods, in addition to helping to strengthen the baby’s immune system, are also easily digested by the baby’s body and do not cause allergies.

Foods That Boost Immunity Against Herpes

Foods that increase immunity against herpes are fruits and vegetables, such as papaya, beets, mango, apricots, apples, pears, figs, avocados and tomatoes, as they are strong antioxidants and help in the production of immune system cells, helping to fight the disease. disease virus. Other foods that increase immunity against herpes are:

Sardines, salmon, tuna and flaxseed – rich in omega 3, important in the regulation of immune system cells;

Yogurt and fermented milk – as it has probiotics that increase the activity and production of the body’s defense cells.

In addition to these foods, it is also important to consume fish, milk, meat, cheese, soy and eggs, as they are foods rich in the amino acid lysine, which slows down the replication of the herpes virus.

Another care to be taken is, during crises, to avoid foods such as chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, sesame, almonds, peanuts, corn, coconut, grapes, oats, wheat or orange juice, as they are rich in the amino acid arginine, which increases the virus replication. To prevent herpes outbreaks. See more details on what to eat for herpes.

