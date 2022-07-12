1000 Calorie Diet: Does It Really Work?

​The 1000-calorie diet consists of a very restrictive food plan that serves to lose weight in a short period of time and that should only be carried out with the guidance of a nutritionist, since, if not done carefully, it can cause a strong accordion effect. , in which the person, shortly afterwards, gains all the weight lost or even more. Therefore, this diet should not be considered a good option to lose weight.

The amount of weight lost with the 1000 calorie diet varies from person to person as it depends on each person’s metabolism as well as their level of physical activity. Generally, this diet can be indicated for people with obesity or who need to lose weight quickly to control some type of chronic disease, such as diabetes, for example.

The following is an example menu for a day of the 1000 calorie diet:

Meals Menu calories Breakfast (7am) 1 cup of unsweetened coffee + 1 slice of wholegrain bread (30g) + 1 slice of white cheese (30g) + 1 dessert spoon of butter (5g) 200 calories Morning snack (10am) 1 large apple (120g) + 1 cup unsweetened green tea 60 calories Lunch (1 pm) 90g grilled chicken + ½ cup brown rice with 2 cups of lettuce, tomato and onion salad, dressed with 1 dessert spoon of olive oil 305 calories Afternoon snack (4pm) 1 plain yogurt + 1 tablespoon of oatmeal + 1 tablespoon (dessert) of chia 150 calories Dinner (7pm) 90g grilled fish + ½ cup sweet potato + 1 cup broccoli and cooked carrots + 1 dessert spoon of olive oil 285 calories Total 1000 calories

How to do the 1000 calorie diet

To follow a 1000-calorie diet, it is essential to consult a nutritionist, as it is necessary to carry out a complete nutritional assessment, not only to outline the goals of the diet, but also to understand if the person is fit to carry out the diet. After obtaining all the necessary information, the nutritionist will be able to create a weight loss plan well adapted to all the needs of the person.

To know your BMI and understand how much you need to lose weight, enter your data in the calculator:

It is important that during the 1000 calorie diet you also maintain an adequate fluid intake, between 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, or unsweetened tea. Also, it is important to eat every 3 hours to avoid being overly hungry at the next meal.

How to lose weight the healthy way

To lose weight in a healthy way it is important to eat a varied and balanced diet. For this, some important recommendations include:

Make 3 main meals and 2 or 3 snacks, with small portions;

Consume between 3 to 5 servings of fruits and/or vegetables daily;

Reduce the consumption of foods rich in sugar such as industrialized juices, cookies, cakes, sweets, among others;

Prepare grilled food, in the oven or with steam, avoiding preparations with a lot of fat;

Avoid consumption of high-fat foods such as sausages, red meats, yellow cheeses, sauces, industrialized foods, among others;

Prefer the consumption of skimmed milk and derivatives.

In addition, you should also do regular physical activity, at least 3 times a week for 30 to 60 minutes. Some exercises recommended for those who want to lose weight include swimming, dancing, running or walking. See the 10 best exercises to lose weight.

Check out other important tips to reduce hunger and lose weight easier: