Chiluria: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Chyluria is a situation characterized by the presence of lymph in the urine, which is a liquid that circulates within the vessels, including the lymphatic vessels of the intestine and which, due to rupture, is released and reaches the urinary system, being released in the urine, which leaves it with a whitish and milky appearance.

Chyluria is most often a consequence of infectious diseases, mainly related to infection by Wuchereria bancroftiwhich is a parasite responsible for filariasis, but it can also be due to fetal malformations involving the lymphatic system or due to tumors, for example.

The treatment for chyluria varies according to the cause, but in all cases nutritional monitoring is necessary, as it is essential to adapt the diet in order to prevent and reduce the loss of nutrients.

Signs and symptoms of chyluria

The main feature of chyluria is white, milky urine, which may be slightly cloudy. In addition, in some cases, the presence of blood in the urine, pain when urinating and lumbar discomfort can also be verified, although the relationship of this last symptom with chyluria, in addition to symptoms related to protein loss, such as muscle weakness and weight loss, for example.

In addition to changes related to the change in urine, signs and symptoms related to the cause of chyluria may appear. Thus, if chyluria is a consequence of filariasis by Wuchereria bancrofti, there may be fever, enlarged lymph nodes, muscle pain and weakness, for example. Know how to recognize the symptoms of filariasis.

Main causes

Chyluria is mainly associated with infection by Wuchereria bancroftihowever, other situations can result in the passage of lymph from the vessels of the intestine to the kidneys and, consequently, be released in the urine, such as:

Chronic inflammatory diseases;

Abdominal injuries;

Fetal malformations involving the lymphatic system;

Neoplasms.

The diagnosis of chyluria is basically made through the evaluation of the urine through the common urine test, the EAS, in which the milky appearance, deposition of a layer of fat, in some cases, and the presence of lymphocytes and proteins in the urine are verified. , in addition to red blood cells. The doctor may also request that a 24-hour urinalysis be performed so that the amount of protein lost in the urine can be evaluated and, thus, the extent of chyluria can be verified.

It is also important to identify the cause of chyluria, and imaging tests such as X-ray, computed tomography and ultrasound are indicated for this, so that it is possible to check for any changes and, if so, initiate the most appropriate treatment. .

Although the presence of fat in the urine is quite evident in chyluria, it is not a diagnostic factor, as there are other diseases in which fat can be present in the urine. Therefore, the confirmation and differentiation of chyluria for other diseases is through the verification of large amounts of lymphocytes. Learn about other causes of fat in the urine.

treatment for chyluria

The treatment for chyluria varies according to its cause, but in all cases it is recommended that the person follow a diet low in lipids, rich in proteins and with plenty of fluids, so that it is possible to keep the patient nourished. It is important that the diet is recommended by the nutritionist, who should make adjustments according to the evolution of the patient.