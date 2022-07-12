Swollen feet and ankles: 10 main causes (and what to do)

Swelling of the feet and ankles is a very common symptom that is usually not a sign of serious problems and is, in most cases, related to normal changes in circulation, especially in people who spend a lot of time standing or walking, for example.

When swelling in the feet remains swollen for more than 1 day or is accompanied by other symptoms such as pain, intense redness or difficulty walking, it may indicate a problem or injury, such as a sprain, infection or even thrombosis.

In pregnancy, this problem is very common and is usually related to changes in the woman’s circulatory system, being rarely a sign that something is wrong with pregnancy.

1. Poor circulation in the legs and feet

This is the most common cause of swelling in the legs, feet, and ankles and usually appears later in the day in adults, the elderly, or pregnant women. This poor circulation, while not painful, can cause slight discomfort, similar to having heavier or fluid-filled feet.

Poor circulation in the legs is a natural process that arises due to the aging of the veins, which makes them less able to push blood back to the heart and, therefore, blood accumulates in excess in the feet and legs.

What to do: to relieve swelling, lie down and elevate your legs above heart level. Another option is to give a light massage from the feet to the hips, to help the blood return to the heart. People who work standing or walk for a long time can use elastic compression stockings, bought in pharmacies, to prevent the problem from arising, for example. See how to use horse chestnut to improve blood circulation.

2. Sprain and other injuries

Any type of injury or blow to the ankle can cause swelling that is accompanied by pain and difficulty moving the foot, and redness on the side of the foot. One of the most common injuries is a sprain, which happens when the foot is placed on the ground incorrectly or if you suffer a blow to the foot.

In these situations, the ankle and foot ligaments are stretched in excess and, therefore, small cracks can appear that end up starting the inflammatory process that leads to the appearance of swelling, often accompanied by intense pain, bruises and difficulty walking or moving. the feet. This can often be mistaken for a fracture, but it is more likely just a sprain.

What to do: the most important thing in these cases is to put ice on the site right after the injury, bandage the ankle and give the foot rest, avoiding intense sports or walking for a long time, at least for 2 weeks. Understand how to treat a heel injury. Another strategy is to put the foot in a basin with hot water and then change it, putting it in ice water, because this temperature difference will deflate the foot and ankle quickly. Watch in the video the steps you must follow to make this ‘thermal shock’ without error:

In more severe cases, surgery may be necessary to place a plate and/or screws to stabilize the joint, requiring physical therapy for a few months. About 1 year after the surgery it may be necessary to perform a new surgery to remove the pins/screws.

3. Preeclampsia in pregnancy

Although ankle swelling is a very common symptom during pregnancy and is not related to serious problems, there are cases in which this swelling is accompanied by other symptoms such as abdominal pain, decreased urination, headache or nausea, for example. In these cases, swelling can be a sign of preeclampsia, which happens when your blood pressure is too high and needs to be treated.

What to do: if preeclampsia is suspected, it is very important to consult the obstetrician to assess blood pressure. However, to avoid this problem, pregnant women should follow a low-salt diet and increase their water intake to 2 or 3 liters a day. Learn more about what preeclampsia is.

4. Heart failure

Heart failure is more common in the elderly and happens due to the aging of the heart muscle, which has less force to push blood and, therefore, accumulates in the legs, ankles and feet, due to gravity.

Generally, swelling of the feet and ankles in the elderly is accompanied by excessive tiredness, a feeling of shortness of breath and a feeling of pressure in the chest. Know other signs of heart failure.

What to do: heart failure needs to be treated with medication prescribed by the doctor, so it is advisable to consult a cardiologist to start the appropriate treatment.

5. Thrombosis

Thrombosis happens when a clot clogs one of the leg veins and, therefore, blood cannot return properly to the heart, accumulating in the legs, feet and ankles.

In these cases, in addition to swelling of the feet and ankles, it is possible that other symptoms such as pain, tingling sensation, intense redness and even low fever may arise.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of thrombosis, you should go quickly to the emergency room to start treatment with anticoagulants, preventing this clot from being transported to other places such as the brain or heart, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke. See here all the symptoms and how to treat thrombosis.

6. Liver or kidney problems

In addition to heart problems, changes in kidney or liver function can also cause swelling in the body, especially in the legs, feet, and ankles.

In the case of the liver, this happens due to the decrease in albumin, which is a protein that helps keep blood inside the vessels. In the case of the kidneys, swelling arises because fluids are not properly eliminated through the urine.

What to do: if swelling is frequent and other symptoms appear, such as decreased amount of urine, swelling of the belly or yellow skin and eyes, it is recommended to consult the general practitioner to do blood or urine tests, and identify if there is a problem with the kidneys or liver , for example. See symptoms of liver problems.

7. Infection

The infection associated with swelling of the foot or ankle usually only happens when there is a wound in the area of ​​the foot or leg that is not being treated properly and, therefore, ends up becoming infected. This situation is more common in people with uncontrolled diabetes who have cuts on their feet but do not feel it due to the destruction of the nerves in the feet by the disease.

What to do: any infected diabetic wound should be treated by a nurse or doctor, and it is recommended to go to the emergency room. Until then, keep the place clean and covered, to prevent the growth of more bacteria. Learn how to identify and treat diabetic foot changes.

8. Venous insufficiency

Swelling in the feet and ankle can also represent venous insufficiency, which is when blood from the lower limbs finds it difficult to return to the heart. Inside the veins there are several small valves that help direct blood to the heart, overcoming the force of gravity, but when these valves are weakened, there is a small return of blood to the back and it accumulates in the legs and feet.

What to do: Venous insufficiency must be treated to prevent serious complications such as skin sores and infection. The cardiologist or vascular doctor may recommend taking medications to strengthen blood vessels, and diuretics to eliminate excess fluid from the body.

9. Side effect of some medicine

Certain medications can have swelling of the legs and feet as a side effect, such as birth control pills, heart medications, steroids, corticosteroids, diabetes medications and antidepressants.

What to do: If you are taking any medication that is causing swelling, you should talk to your doctor about the swelling, because depending on its severity it is possible to switch to another medication that does not have this unpleasant effect.

10. Lymphedema

Lymphedema is when there is an accumulation of fluid between the tissues, outside the blood vessels, which can happen due to the withdrawal of lymph nodes or changes in the lymph vessels. This accumulation of fluids can be chronic and difficult to solve, especially after the removal of lymph nodes in the groin area, due to cancer treatment, for example. See how to recognize the symptoms and how to treat lymphedema.

What to do: A doctor should be consulted for a diagnosis to be made. Treatment can be done with physiotherapy sessions, use of compression stockings and postural habits.

what doctor to look for

When there is suspicion of cardiac alterations, it is better to go to the cardiologist, but normally a consultation with a general practitioner is enough to reach the diagnosis and start the appropriate treatment. Physical and blood tests may be performed to evaluate suspected high cholesterol and triglycerides, in case of a history of sprain, depending on the severity of the symptoms it may be necessary to perform an x-ray, MRI or ultrasound examination to check bones and ligaments. In the elderly, the geriatrician may be more suitable for having a broader view of all aspects that may be present at the same time.