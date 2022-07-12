Filariasis: what it is, symptoms, transmission and treatment

Filariasis, popularly known as elephantiasis or lymphatic filariasis, is an infectious disease caused by the parasite Wuchereria bancrofti that can be transmitted to people through mosquito bites Culex quinquefasciatus infected.

The parasite responsible for filariasis is able to develop in the body as it travels to lymphoid organs and tissues, and can cause inflammation and accumulation of fluid in various parts of the body, especially legs, arms and testicles. However, this situation is only noticed months after infection by the parasite, and the person may be asymptomatic during this period.

The treatment for filariasis is simple and should be done according to the doctor’s advice, with the use of antiparasitic drugs and physiotherapy with lymphatic drainage being indicated when arms and legs are affected, for example.

Filariasis symptoms

Filariasis symptoms can take up to 12 months to appear, because the larva transmitted to people needs to develop into its adult form and then start releasing microfilariae. These microfilariae, also known as L1 larvae, develop in the blood and lymphatic stream to the adult worm stage, releasing more microfilariae.

Thus, as the parasite develops and migrates through the body, it stimulates inflammatory reactions and can promote obstruction of lymphatic vessels in some organs, resulting in the accumulation of fluid in the region, with fluid accumulation in the leg being more frequent. or in the testicle, in the case of men.

Thus, it is common for the infected person to remain asymptomatic for months, with signs and symptoms appearing when there is a large amount of circulating parasite, the main ones being:

Fever;

Headache;

Chills;

Accumulation of fluid in the legs or arms;

Increase in the volume of the testicle;

Enlarged lymph nodes, especially in the groin area.

The diagnosis of filariasis is made by the general practitioner or infectious disease specialist through the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person and the result of tests that aim to identify the presence of circulating microfilariae in the blood. whose collection should be done, preferably, during the night, which is the period in which the highest concentration of the parasite in the blood is verified.

In addition to the parasitological examination of the blood, molecular or immunological tests may also be indicated to identify structures of the parasite or the presence of antigens or antibodies produced by the body against the parasite. Wuchereria bancrofti. It may also be indicated to perform an image exam, such as ultrasound, in order to check for the presence of adult worms in the lymphatic channels.

How does the transmission happen?

Filariasis is transmitted exclusively through mosquito bites. Culex quinquefasciatus infected. This mosquito, when taking a blood meal, that is, when it bites the person to feed on blood, releases type L3 larvae into the person’s bloodstream, which corresponds to the infective form of the parasite. Wuchereria bancrofti.

The L3 larvae in the person’s blood migrate to the lymphatic vessels and develop until the L5 stage, which corresponds to the stage of sexual maturity, that is, corresponds to the person’s adult stage. At this stage, the parasite releases microfilariae and leads to the appearance of signs and symptoms of filariasis. Get a better understanding of the life cycle of Wuchereria bancrofti.

Filariasis treatment

The treatment for filariasis is done with antiparasitics recommended by the general practitioner or infectious disease specialist that work to eliminate the microfilariae, and the use of Diethylcarbamazine or Ivermectin associated with Albendazole may be recommended.

If the adult worm has infiltrated organs, surgery may be recommended to remove excess fluid, this procedure being more recommended in case of hydrocele, in which there is an accumulation of fluid in the testicle. Learn more about hydrocele.

In addition, if there has been accumulation of fluid in another organ or limb, it is recommended that the person rest the affected limb and perform physiotherapy sessions with lymphatic drainage, as this way it is possible to regain limb mobility and improve quality of life. .

In some cases it is also possible to have secondary infection by bacteria or fungi, being recommended by the doctor in these cases the use of antibiotics or antifungals according to the infectious agent.

how to prevent

The prevention of filariasis concerns the adoption of measures that help to prevent the bite of the mosquito vector of filariasis. Therefore, it is important to use mosquito nets, repellents and clothing that covers most of the skin. In addition, it is recommended to avoid standing water and garbage accumulation, as it is possible to reduce the amount of mosquitoes in the environment.