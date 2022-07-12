Elephantiasis: what it is, symptoms, transmission and treatment

Elephantiasis, also known as filariasis, is a parasitic disease caused by the parasite Wuchereria bancroftiwhich manages to reach the lymphatic vessels and promotes an inflammatory reaction, causing an obstruction of lymph flow and leading to the accumulation of fluid and swelling in some organs, such as the arm, testicle, in the case of men, and legs, mainly.

The transmission of the parasite to people occurs through the bite of the genus mosquito. Culex sp., known as straw mosquito or mosquito, which is capable of carrying the larvae of the worm and transmitting through the bite. Treatment should be indicated by an infectious disease specialist or general practitioner, and the use of antiparasitic drugs such as Diethylcarbamazine and Ivermectin is usually recommended in order to eliminate the parasite.

main symptoms

Symptoms of elephantiasis can appear after several months of infection by the parasite and occur due to the development and spread of the parasite larvae through the body. The main symptoms of elephantiasis are:

high fever;

Headache;

Muscle pain;

Light intolerance;

allergic reactions

Asthma;

Itching over the body;

Pericarditis;

Enlarged lymph nodes;

Swelling of limbs such as legs, arms, breasts, testicle or scrotum.

After months to years, if the filariasis is not properly treated, the presence of adult filariae in the circulation causes scarring and obstruction of the lymphatic vessels, which prevents the flow of lymph and causes this fluid to accumulate in the affected limbs, causing swelling. and thickening of the skin, which gives the appearance similar to that of an elephant, which gives rise to the name of the disease.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of elephantiasis is made by the infectologist or general practitioner by observing the signs and symptoms presented, in addition to being necessary to confirm the diagnosis the performance of blood tests that help to identify the parasite or the body’s immune response.

The diagnosis is not always made in the early stages of the disease, because the disease evolves very slowly over the years, with constant multiplication and spread of the parasite in the body, which can lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms of other diseases.

How does transmission take place?

The transmission of elephantiasis happens when the mosquito bites the person, passing the larvae of type L3, which migrate to the lymphatic vessels and develop into adulthood, releasing new larvae into the blood and lymphatic circulation.

The person infected by Wuchereria bancrofti does not pass the parasite to other people, however if a mosquito bites it, it can become infected and thus transmit the parasite to other people.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of elephantiasis is done with the use of antiparasitic drugs indicated by the doctor, and the use of Diethylcarbamazine or Ivermectin with Albendazole, for example, which are capable of killing the filaria larvae and preventing its complications may be recommended.

However, in some cases, surgery may be necessary to correct the lymphatic system, and reduce symptoms or complications, when the inflammation has already caused scarring and obstruction of lymph flow.

Elephantiasis prevention

The prevention of elephantiasis is done by avoiding contact with transmitting mosquitoes, through measures such as:

Use of mosquito net for sleeping;

Screens on windows and doors;

Avoid leaving standing water in tires, bottles and plant pots, for example;

Use repellent daily;

Avoid places with flies and mosquitoes;

Furthermore, it is up to the government to use means to combat flies and mosquitoes, such as spraying poisons through the air, such as smoke and basic sanitation measures.