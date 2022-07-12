Adhesive capsulitis: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Adhesive capsulitis, also known as ‘frozen shoulder’ is a situation where the person has an important limitation in shoulder movements, making it difficult to put the arm above shoulder height. This change can happen after prolonged periods of shoulder immobility. This condition affects only one shoulder and is more common in women.

This disease can be found in different stages, which can be:

freezing phase : Shoulder pain gradually increases at rest, with acute pain at extreme limits of movement. This phase lasts 2-9 months;

: Shoulder pain gradually increases at rest, with acute pain at extreme limits of movement. This phase lasts 2-9 months; adhesive phase : the pain begins to subside, and appears only with movement, but all movements are limited, with compensation with the scapula. This phase lasts 4-12 months.

: the pain begins to subside, and appears only with movement, but all movements are limited, with compensation with the scapula. This phase lasts 4-12 months. thawing phase: characterized by progressive improvement in shoulder range of motion, absence of pain and synovitis, but with important capsule restrictions. This phase lasts 12-42 months.

In addition, the space between the glenoid and the humerus, as well as the space between the biceps and the humerus, is greatly reduced, which prevents full movement of the shoulder. All these changes can be seen in an image exam, such as x-ray in different positions, ultrasound and shoulder arthrography, requested by the doctor.

Symptoms

Symptoms include shoulder pain and difficulty raising the arms, with the feeling that the shoulder is stuck, ‘frozen’.

The tests that can help identify this disease are: X-ray, ultrasound and arthrography, this being the most important because it shows the reduction of synovial fluid within the joint and the reductions in the spaces within the joint itself.

The diagnosis can take a few months to reach, because initially the person may only have pain in the shoulder and some limitation in movement, which can indicate a simple inflammation, for example.

Causes

The cause of frozen shoulder is not known, which makes its diagnosis and treatment options difficult. Shoulder stiffness is believed to be due to a process of fibrous adhesions within the joint, which can occur after trauma to the shoulder or prolonged immobilization.

People who have a harder time dealing with the stress and pressures of everyday life have less pain tolerance and are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, for emotional reasons.

Other diseases that may be associated and seem to increase the chances of adhesive capsulitis are diabetes, thyroid diseases, degenerative changes in the cervical spine, neurological diseases, due to the use of drugs such as phenobarbital to control seizures, tuberculosis and myocardial ischemia. .

Treatment

Treatment is usually done with the use of analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids, in addition to physiotherapy sessions to increase shoulder movement, but there are cases where adhesive capsulitis heals spontaneously, with progressive improvement of symptoms, even without performing any type of treatment. of specific treatment, and therefore there is not always a consensus on the best approach for each phase.

Suprascapular nerve block with local anesthetic infiltration and shoulder manipulation under general anesthesia may also be recommended.

Physiotherapy is always indicated and has good results, being recommended passive and active exercises, as well as hot compresses that help to release the movements little by little. Learn more about treatments for adhesive capsulitis here.