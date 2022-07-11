Nephrectomy: what is it and what are the indications for kidney removal surgery

Nephrectomy is a kidney removal surgery, which is usually indicated for people whose kidney does not work properly, in cases of kidney cancer, or in situations of organ donation.

The kidney removal surgery can be total or partial, depending on the cause, and can be performed through open surgery or laparoscopy, with the fastest recovery through this method.

Kidney removal surgery is indicated for the following situations:

Kidney damage or when the organ stops working efficiently, due to infections, injuries, or certain diseases;

Kidney cancer, where surgery is done to stop the tumor from growing, and partial surgery may suffice;

Kidney donation for transplant, when a person intends to donate their kidney to someone else.

Depending on the cause of the kidney removal, the doctor may choose to perform partial or total surgery.

Types of nephrectomy

Nephrectomy can be total or partial. Total nephrectomy involves removing the entire kidney, while partial nephrectomy only removes a portion of the organ.

Removal of the kidney, whether partial or total, can be done through open surgery, when the doctor makes an incision of about 12 cm, or by laparoscopy, which is a method in which holes are made that allow the insertion of instruments and a camera to remove the kidney. This technique is less invasive and therefore recovery is faster.

how to prepare

The preparation for the surgery must be guided by the doctor, who usually evaluates the medications that the person takes and gives indications in relation to those that should be suspended before the intervention. In addition, it is necessary to suspend the intake of liquids and food for a certain period before surgery, which must also be indicated by the doctor.

How is the recovery

Recovery depends on the type of intervention performed, and if the person undergoes open surgery, it may take about 6 weeks to recover, and may have to stay in the hospital for about a week.

Possible complications

As with other surgeries, nephrectomy can have risks, such as damage to other organs near the kidney, formation of a hernia at the incision site, blood loss, heart problems and difficulty breathing, an allergic reaction to anesthesia and other medications given during surgery. surgery and thrombus formation.