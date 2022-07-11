Jambu properties and how to use it

Jambu, also known as Pará watercress, is a very common plant in the North region of Brazil and is widely used in cooking in salads, sauces and to make tacacá, for example, which is a typical dish from Pará.

This plant, in addition to being widely used in gastronomy, can also be used in everyday life, because it has an analgesic effect, and can be used to help treat toothache, sore throat and herpes.

The scientific name of jambu is Spilanthes oleracea and can be found in markets, fairs, health food stores or online stores in the form of plant or essential oil.

jambu properties

Jambu has antifungal, diuretic, antiviral, antiseptic, antioxidant and anesthetic properties, mainly due to a substance that is released when the jambu inflorescence is chewed, spilanthol. Thus, due to its properties, jambu can have several medicinal applications, being able to be used for:

Help fight virus and fungal infection;

Fight free radicals, preventing premature aging;

Help relieve toothache and sore throat;

Assist in the treatment of cough and herpes;

Increase testosterone levels in men, therefore having an aphrodisiac effect;

Help strengthen the immune system, as it is rich in vitamin C.

It is important that the consumption and use of jambu for medicinal purposes is recommended by the doctor or herbalist, and that it does not replace the treatment previously indicated by the doctor.

How to use

Jambu is widely used in gastronomy to prepare salads and sauces, and its leaves can be used to make tacacá or jambu pizza, for example. In addition, the leaves, flowers and roots can be used in the preparation of teas, it is recommended to put 10 g of jambu leaves in 500 ml of boiling water, let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink up to 3 times a day.

Jambu can also be used as an essential oil, and its use must be recommended by a doctor or herbalist.

Jambu can promote uterine contractions and therefore its consumption in the form of tea, oil or in recipes is not recommended for pregnant women.