6 exercises to lose back fat

To lose back fat, it is important that exercises are performed that work with more emphasis on the muscles present in the upper and lower back, in addition to the abdominal muscle. However, in order to lose fat in the back, it is necessary to lose fat in general, and it is also important to perform aerobic exercises and have healthy habits.

It is important that the exercises are done under the guidance of a physical education professional so that exercises can be indicated according to the physical condition and objective of the person. In addition, it is important that the practice of exercises is associated with a healthy and balanced diet that must be recommended by a nutritionist so that it is suitable for fat loss.

Some of the exercises that can be indicated to lose fat, including that of the back, are:

1. Aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise is important in the fat loss process as it favors metabolism and, consequently, caloric expenditure. Some of the aerobic exercises that can be performed are walking, running or cycling, which can be practiced at light to moderate intensity according to the guidance of the physical education professional.

One way to speed up metabolism and stimulate fat loss is through interval training, such as HIIT, which should be performed at moderate to high intensity and consists of alternating between periods of activity and rest. Understand how interval training can be done.

2. Lats with arms stretched up

This exercise, popularly known as Super man, works the lower back region, helping to strengthen the muscles of the area and the abdomen and favoring the reduction of the amount of fat. To do the exercise, lie on the floor with your belly down and position your hands on the back of your neck or in front of your body. Then, lift the body by removing the trunk and legs from the floor.

3. plank

The plank is a simple exercise that mainly helps to strengthen the muscles present in the abdominal region. To do it correctly, you should lie on your stomach, stretch your arms to lift your body off the floor and then support your body weight on your forearm and feet. Contract your abdominal muscles and hold the position for 20 seconds or as instructed by the instructor.

To increase the work of the back, it may be indicated to perform some variations of this exercise, such as a side plank or with leg elevation, for example.

4. Reverse fly

This exercise works the back, helping to reduce fat in the area and promoting greater muscle toning and definition. To do the reverse fly, the person must sit facing the machine, that is, with the chest leaning against the bench. Then you should stretch your arms forward and hold the equipment bars and, with your arms straight, open your arms until you feel your back muscles being contracted.

5. Side elevation

The lateral raise is a widely used exercise to work the shoulder, but it also helps to work the back, being an interesting exercise for those who want to lose fat, gain muscle and have more muscle definition. This exercise can be done with dumbbells, with the person holding the weight and raising it laterally to shoulder height.

6. Paddle

Rowing is an exercise that can be performed on the equipment, on the bar or with a dumbbell, in which case it is unilateral. Regardless of the weight used, the objective is to bring it close to the chest when performing the arm flexion. In this way, rowing can activate the muscles of the back and shoulders, as well as the abdomen, which must be contracted for the movement to be performed correctly.

How should the food be?

Food is fundamental in the fat loss process, and it is important that it is indicated by a nutritionist according to the person’s objective and nutritional needs. To promote fat burning, it is important to reduce the consumption of carbohydrates, such as bread and pasta, and avoid fried foods, with a lot of fat and a lot of sugar, such as soft drinks, stuffed cookies and cake.

Check out the following video on how to eat for better results: