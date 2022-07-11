Is the 800 Calorie Diet Healthy?

The 800-calorie diet is a very restrictive food plan that should not be carried out without the guidance of a nutritionist. This type of low-calorie diet is not easy to maintain in the long term, so its success rate is very low.

The recommendation of daily calories varies from one country to another, however it is recommended that the person consumes about 2000 to 2300 calories per day to reach their ideal weight and, therefore, the consumption of only 800 calories can be harmful to health.

But, to know what your ideal weight should be and if 800 calories a day is the most adequate to reach the ideal weight according to weight, height and physical activity, put the data in the following calculator:

It is important to keep in mind that there are safer and more effective ways to lose weight, and a nutritionist should always be consulted who carries out a complete nutritional assessment and recommends a meal plan according to your needs.

The following is an example of a menu so you can see how restrictive the diet is:

main meals Foods calories Breakfast 1 cup of unsweetened coffee + 2 scrambled eggs with 1 tomato and 2 tablespoons diced onion + 1 orange 130 kcal Morning snack 1 plain yogurt with 1 tablespoon of oatmeal and 1 tablespoon of chia seeds 150 kcal Lunch 90 grams of grilled fish + 1 large potato and cooked vegetable salad (green beans, carrots and onions) dressed with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and apple cider vinegar 285 kcal Afternoon snack 1/2 cup cubed melon 30 kcal Dinner Grilled chicken salad with 2 lettuce leaves, grated carrots, tomato and onion. Season with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and apple cider vinegar 160 kcal total calories 800 kcal

possible risks

This type of diet can have several health consequences, the main ones being:

Concertina effect, This is because this diet promotes very rapid weight loss and when the diet is not followed, the person is more likely to regain the lost weight or gain more weight. Understand why the accordion effect occurs;

This is because this diet promotes very rapid weight loss and when the diet is not followed, the person is more likely to regain the lost weight or gain more weight. Understand why the accordion effect occurs; Higher risk of malnutrition, because when consuming fewer calories, there is a greater possibility of vitamin and mineral deficiency. Also, weight loss can be so rapid that a person can go from being overweight to being underweight;

because when consuming fewer calories, there is a greater possibility of vitamin and mineral deficiency. Also, weight loss can be so rapid that a person can go from being overweight to being underweight; Hair loss, thinning nails and dry skin which can happen due to a lack of essential vitamins in the body, such as omega-3, B vitamins and vitamins C and A, for example;

which can happen due to a lack of essential vitamins in the body, such as omega-3, B vitamins and vitamins C and A, for example; hormonal problems since there may be a change in the production of hormones in the body and in the functioning of the ovaries, which can result in amenorrhea or irregular menstruation in women;

since there may be a change in the production of hormones in the body and in the functioning of the ovaries, which can result in amenorrhea or irregular menstruation in women; fertility problems which happens mainly because of hormonal changes and lack of nutrients to ensure pregnancy;

which happens mainly because of hormonal changes and lack of nutrients to ensure pregnancy; Higher risk of diseasethis is because it can promote the suppression of the immune system.

In addition, there may also be decreased blood pressure, headache, decreased blood sugar levels, nausea, tiredness and fatigue.

How to lose weight in a healthy way

A varied, balanced and colorful diet has more health benefits than a restrictive diet.

Therefore, it is important to make progressive changes in diet, such as reducing the consumption of foods rich in sugars and fat, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables, giving preference to the consumption of foods rich in fiber such as rice, bread and wholegrain pasta and drinking 2 to 2.5L of water per day.

In addition, it is recommended to perform physical activity on a regular basis, at least 3 times a week, and aerobic activities, such as running or swimming, or weight training can be practiced.

