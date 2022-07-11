Inserting foods with iron for babies is very important, because when the baby stops breastfeeding exclusively and starts to eat at 6 months of age, its natural iron reserves have already run out, so when introducing diversified food, the baby needs to eat:

Cooked red lentil: 2.44 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

Parsley: 3.1 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

Boiled Egg Yolk: 4.85 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

Sweet potato: 1.38 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

leek 0.7 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

lean veal: 2.4 mg of Fe per 100g of food

Chicken: two mg of Fe per 100g of food;

lean lamb: 2.2 mg of Fe per 100g of food

Red bean broth: 7.1 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

Papaya: 0.8 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

yellow peach: 2.13 mg of Fe per 100g of food;

Cress: 2.6 mg of Fe per 100g of food.

Baby Iron Need (RDA)

The baby’s body’s need for iron increases dramatically at 6 months of age,

Babies 0 – 6 months: 0.27 mg

Babies 7 to 12 months: 11 mg

It is possible only with a diet rich in iron to reach and supply the baby’s daily iron needs, but it is common to introduce iron supplementation in drops to prevent iron deficiencies.

The baby’s body’s need for iron increases a lot at 6 months of age, because from 0 to 6 months, breast milk is enough to meet its need for approximately 0.27 mg of iron per day because it has a natural reserve of iron for this phase of life, but when it completes six months of life until the first year, its intense development requires a much greater amount of iron. 11 mg per day of iron. That’s why at 6 months, or when you start to diversify your diet; It is common for pediatricians to prescribe iron supplementation.

How to Increase Your Baby’s Iron Absorption

Adding a tablespoon of orange juice to vegetable cream or baby soup will allow greater absorption of the iron present in vegetables, which although in large quantities, its absorption is only possible in the presence of ascorbic acid. The iron present in foods of animal origin (yolks, meats) does not need anything to be absorbed, but it is not advisable to offer more than 20g of meat to the baby per day and therefore it is not possible to offer a large amount of animal iron. .

