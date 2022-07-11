3 steps to wash your hair properly

Washing your hair the right way helps keep your scalp and strands healthier, and can even help prevent annoying problems such as dandruff, brittle strands and even hair loss, for example.

The 3 most important steps to wash your hair at home in the best way include:

1. Wash your hair with shampoo

Washing your hair with shampoo is very important to eliminate excess dirt that accumulates on the scalp and scalp over the days.

For this, you should wet your hair well with water and then put the shampoo in your hand, pass it through the wires and gently massage the scalp with your fingertips, but not with your nails, as nails contribute to spreading fungi. and bacteria on the scalp. In the case of people who do not wash their hair every day or who sweat a lot, it is recommended that the shampoo be applied twice, so that it is possible to better remove all the dirt and impurities.

After washing the hair and scalp with shampoo, rinse well with water so that all the product is removed.

2. Apply conditioner only on the ends

Before applying the conditioner, which will make the hair softer and smoother, it is important to remove excess water by squeezing the hair with your hand. Then, apply the conditioner to the ends and never to the roots and massage the hair to promote the closing of the cuticles.

It is recommended to let the product act for a few minutes and only then rinse the hair to remove all the product.

3. Do not rub your hair with a towel

After removing all the cream or conditioner, it is necessary to dry the hair with the towel, avoiding rubbing the hair so that the hair cuticles do not open again and that other damages do not occur on the strands.

After completely removing the excess water, comb it gently with a brush or wide-bristle comb, opting if possible to let it dry naturally or using a hair dryer, provided that it does not exceed 80ºC and is at a distance of at least 10 minutes. at least 20 cm from the air outlet.

Other important care

Some care is necessary when washing to keep the wires clean and healthy, such as:

Prefer to use shampoos without salt, as they avoid excess oil on the scalp;

Avoid holding wet hair, as this favors the increase of dandruff and hair breakage;

Use conditioner at the end of the wash, to seal the wires;

Avoid the use of very greasy gels and creams, which quickly increase oiliness and dandruff;

Always use cold or lukewarm water to wash your hair;

Never wash your hair with soap, bath soap, washing powder or washing up liquid because they dry out the hair.

Curly hair should preferably be washed in the morning, so that the strands can dry naturally during the day and maintain their shape. However, another option can be to dry the wires by applying a diffuser in the hair dryer itself, remembering to always apply a thermal protector before drying.

How often should you wash your hair

Hair should preferably be washed every other day or every other day to keep the scalp clean and dandruff free. However, very dry hair can be washed only 1 or 2 times a week, while oily hair or people who sweat a lot should be sanitized more often.

In addition, it is important to have a deep massage every two weeks, with moisturizing creams that restore the hair and maintain its natural shine and movement.

Is it bad to wash your hair at night?

It is important to remember that you should avoid washing your hair at night so as not to sleep with a wet scalp, as this increases dandruff and leaves the strands brittle. So, if you really need to wash your hair before going to sleep, you should dry it with the dryer, using the cold temperature.

How to choose the best shampoo and conditioner

The choice of shampoo and conditioner are also important when washing hair, and it is necessary to take into account 4 aspects, such as:

pH: the shampoo must have a pH of 4.5 to 5.5, as the hair strands have an alkaline content, so the acid shampoo will neutralize the hair;

the shampoo must have a pH of 4.5 to 5.5, as the hair strands have an alkaline content, so the acid shampoo will neutralize the hair; Aroma: the shampoo should be unscented, as a strong scented shampoo contains alcohol, which can dry out the hair;

the shampoo should be unscented, as a strong scented shampoo contains alcohol, which can dry out the hair; Color: the transparent shampoo is better than the translucent or milky one, because the transparent one removes all the impurities, while the milky one only treats the hair strands;

the transparent shampoo is better than the translucent or milky one, because the transparent one removes all the impurities, while the milky one only treats the hair strands; Texture: Shampoo should be mild, not thick, because very thick shampoo has salt that leaves the hair dehydrated and dry.

In addition, when choosing a conditioner, it must have a pH between 3.5 and 4 and be rich in protein and keratin to hydrate the hair, and this information is usually on the product label and for more specific information, ask at the hairdresser before using, especially if you have dyed hair.

Watch the video to learn how to prepare a vitamin that will make your hair stronger: