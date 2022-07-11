How to relieve a pregnancy headache (and when to see the doctor)

​Pregnancy headaches are most common during the 1st trimester of pregnancy, and can occur due to a variety of causes, such as hormonal changes, tiredness, nasal congestion, low blood sugar, stress, or hunger. Generally, pregnancy headaches tend to lessen or go away because hormones tend to stabilize.

However, headache in pregnancy can also be caused by more serious situations, especially by high blood pressure, which, if it is constant and appears accompanied by stomach pain and blurred vision, can be a sign of preeclampsia. . In this case, the pregnant woman should immediately go to the obstetrician to confirm the cause and start the appropriate treatment, since preeclampsia can seriously harm the pregnancy if it is not correctly evaluated and treated.

Remedies to relieve headache

The use of medication during pregnancy should only be done under the indication of the obstetrician, since some medications can be harmful to the pregnant woman or the baby.

Usually, the obstetrician only indicates the use of some medication when the headache is very intense, does not go away with natural measures or is accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, for example, being indicated, in most cases, the use of paracetamol.

How to relieve headache naturally

Before starting to use any remedy to relieve the headache, pregnant women should opt for natural options such as:

Rest in a peaceful environment well ventilated, without noise and with the lights off;

well ventilated, without noise and with the lights off; Apply a cold water compress to the forehead or on the back of the neck;

or on the back of the neck; Apply a warm water compress around the eyes and nose, in case of headache due to nasal congestion;

and nose, in case of headache due to nasal congestion; Give your forehead a little massage , at the base of the nose and at the back of the neck, using the fingertips. Learn how to massage your head to relieve pain;

, at the base of the nose and at the back of the neck, using the fingertips. Learn how to massage your head to relieve pain; Make a foot bath with marbles dipping your feet and moving them over the balls to relax and relieve pain;

dipping your feet and moving them over the balls to relax and relieve pain; Eat light meals every 3 hours and in small quantity;

and in small quantity; Take a bath in lukewarm or cold water or wash your face with cold water.

In addition, acupuncture is also a great natural solution to relieve constant headaches during pregnancy.

when to go to the doctor

Although it is very common for pregnant women to experience headaches during pregnancy, due to hormonal changes, it is important to inform the obstetrician about these symptoms, especially when the headache is frequent, or accompanied by other symptoms, such as stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, fever, convulsions, fainting or blurred vision, as these could be signs and symptoms of a health problem that could harm the pregnancy.

