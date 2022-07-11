How to know if it’s a kidney stone (and what tests to do)

Usually the presence of kidney stones causes crises with symptoms of intense pain in the lower back, radiating to the foot of the belly and genital region, pain when urinating, blood in the urine and, in the most severe cases, fever and vomiting. See the other most common kidney stone symptoms.

However, to confirm the presence of kidney stones, a clinical evaluation of the symptoms with the family doctor or urologist and complementary tests such as ultrasound, blood and urine tests should be carried out.

Tests to detect kidney stones

In addition to identifying symptoms, to confirm the diagnosis, one or more of the following tests should be performed:

1. Blood test

It is used to assess whether the kidneys are working properly based on parameters such as uric acid, calcium, urea and creatinine. Altered values ​​of these substances can indicate problems with the kidneys or other organs of the body, and the cause of the changes should be evaluated by the doctor.

2. Urine test

Urine must be collected for 24 hours in a row to assess whether the body is eliminating many substances that favor the formation of stones, whether there are microorganisms causing infections or whether there are small pieces of stones. See how urine collection should be.

3. Kidney ultrasound

In addition to identifying the presence of stones, it can identify their quantity and size, and if there is inflammation in any organ of the body.

4. Computed Tomography

This exam records several photographs of the body at different angles, facilitating the differentiation and identification of the stones, even if they are present in a very small size.

How to identify the type of stone

The type can be determined primarily from the evaluation of a expelled stone. Thus, during a crisis, you should be attentive to see if any stones are passed along with the urine, and take them to the doctor for analysis, as the treatment to prevent the formation of new stones varies with each individual. type.

