How diabetes can affect the eyes

The high concentrations of circulating blood glucose common in untreated diabetes can lead to the development of vision changes, which can be noticed initially through the appearance of some signs and symptoms such as blurry and blurred vision and eye pain.

As glucose levels increase, it is possible that there is progression of changes in vision, and there may be the development of diseases that require more specific treatment such as glaucoma and cataract, for example. In addition, there is also a risk that a person with decompensated diabetes will develop irreversible blindness.

Thus, to avoid the complications of vision that can happen in diabetes, it is important that the treatment of diabetes is done according to the recommendation of the endocrinologist and that the glucose levels are monitored regularly. In this way, it is possible to prevent not only vision changes, but other complications related to diabetes. See what are the most common complications of diabetes.

The main eye complications caused by diabetes are:

1. Macular edema

Macular edema corresponds to the accumulation of fluid in the macula, which corresponds to the central area of ​​the retina that is responsible for vision. This change, among other causes, can happen as a consequence of untreated diabetes and lead to decreased visual capacity.

How is the treatment: Treatment for macular edema is done with the use of eye drops indicated by the ophthalmologist, and laser photocoagulation may be indicated in some cases.

2. Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is characterized by the development of progressive damage to the retina and blood vessels in the eye, which can cause difficulty seeing and blurred vision. These lesions are formed as there is an increase in circulating glucose levels and thus, in more diabetes cases, it is possible to have hemorrhage, retinal detachment and blindness.

How is the treatment: Diabetic retinopathy can be treated by performing argon laser photocoagulation and vitrectomy. However, the best way to fight diabetic retinopathy is through diabetes treatment.

Learn more about diabetic retinopathy.

3. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is an eye condition that happens due to increased pressure inside the eye, which can damage the optic nerve and lead to vision loss as the disease develops.

How is the treatment: Glaucoma treatment should be done with daily use of eye drops to lower the pressure in the eye, however the ophthalmologist may indicate, in some cases, laser surgery.

See more about glaucoma by watching below:

4. Cataract

Cataract is also an eye disease that can happen as a result of diabetes and happens due to the involvement of the lens of the eye, which makes the vision more blurry and can lead to progressive loss of vision.

How is the treatment: Treatment for cataracts should be recommended by the ophthalmologist, and surgery to remove the lens from the eye and replacement with an ocular lens that reduces vision changes is usually indicated. See what cataract surgery is like.

5. blindness

Blindness can happen when a person has uncontrolled diabetes and when the person’s vision changes are not investigated. Thus, there may be progressive eye damage that can result in permanent loss of vision, with no treatment to reverse the condition.

What to do if you suspect a visual change

If the person notices throughout the day that they are having some difficulty reading, feel pain in their eyes or if the person gets dizzy at certain times of the day, it is important that they take the blood glucose measurement to check the levels of circulating glucose in the blood, the most appropriate treatment to maintain normal blood glucose levels is then determined.

In addition, it is advisable to consult the ophthalmologist so that all necessary exams are carried out to identify any eye complication early. The best way to deal with this situation is to find out what you have early and start the proper treatment because the complications of diabetes in the eyes can be irreversible and blindness is a possibility.