8 health benefits of chocolate

One of the main benefits of chocolate is to provide energy to the body because it is rich in calories, but there are different types of chocolate that have very different compositions and, therefore, the health benefits may vary according to the type of chocolate. The types of chocolate that exist are white, milk, ruby ​​or pink, semisweet and bittersweet.

Thirty grams of chocolate has an average of 120 calories. So that these calories do not become accumulated fat, the ideal is to eat chocolate for breakfast or at most as a dessert after lunch, as these calories will be spent during the day. If you eat chocolate at night, when the body is resting, these extra calories are likely to be deposited as fat.

The benefits of chocolate are especially present in dark and semi-sweet chocolate, due to its higher concentration of cocoa:

Improves heart health because it promotes adequate blood flow due to the potent antioxidants of the flavonoid group it has, which are catechins, epicatechins and procyanidins; Stimulates the central nervous system and heart muscles, as it has theobromine, which is a substance with an action similar to caffeine; Increases the feeling of well beingas it helps to release the hormone serotonin; Lowers blood pressure and improve blood circulation as it produces nitric oxide, which is a gas that allows the arteries to relax; Increases good HDL cholesterol and decrease bad cholesterol, in addition to preventing the formation of atherosclerosis plaques due to its antioxidant and cardioprotective effect; Improves brain function by increasing blood flow to the brain due to stimulating substances such as caffeine and theobromine, which also prevent Alzheimer’s; Protects the skin from the sun thanks to its bioactive compounds such as flavonoids, which protect the skin against UV radiation damage; decrease hungerbeing a great option for those who are looking to lose weight, as long as consumed in moderation.

To have all the benefits of dark chocolate, just eat a square of dark or semisweet chocolate a day, which is equivalent to about 6 g.

Does white chocolate have benefits?

White chocolate is made only with cocoa butter and therefore does not have the same benefits as milk, dark or semisweet chocolate. Despite this, it doesn’t have caffeine which can be an advantage, especially for people who don’t give up eating chocolate but can’t consume caffeine after 17 pm, for example.

Chocolate nutritional information

Nutritional value per 25g of chocolate White Chocolate milk chocolate Ruby or pink chocolate Semisweet chocolate Bitter chocolate Energy 140 calories 134 calories 141 calories 127 calories 136 calories proteins 1.8 g 1.2 g 2.3 g 1.4 g 2.6 g fats 8.6 g 7.7 g 8.9 g 7.1 g 9.8 g Saturated fat 4.9 g 4.4 g 5.3 g 3.9 g 5.4 g carbohydrates 14 g 15 g 12.4 g 14 g 9.4 g Cocoa 0% 10% 47.3% 35 to 84% 85 to 99%

Difference between the main types of chocolate

The differences between the existing types of chocolate are:

White Chocolate – it has no cocoa and has more sugar and fat.

– it has no cocoa and has more sugar and fat. Milk chocolate – is the most common and has some amount of cocoa, milk and sugar.

– is the most common and has some amount of cocoa, milk and sugar. Ruby or pink chocolate – is a new type of chocolate that contains 47.3% cocoa, milk and sugar. Its pink color is natural, as it is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, and has no flavorings or dyes. In addition, it has a characteristic flavor of red fruits.

– is a new type of chocolate that contains 47.3% cocoa, milk and sugar. Its pink color is natural, as it is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, and has no flavorings or dyes. In addition, it has a characteristic flavor of red fruits. Semisweet chocolate – is what has 40 to 55% of cocoa, little amount of cocoa butter and sugar.

– is what has 40 to 55% of cocoa, little amount of cocoa butter and sugar. Dark or dark chocolate – it has more cocoa, between 60 to 85%, and less sugar and fat.

The more cocoa the chocolate has, the more health benefits it will have, so the benefits of dark and semi-sweet chocolate are greater than other types.

healthy mousse recipe

This is the best chocolate mousse recipe because it is economical and has only 2 ingredients, which increases the chocolate content and its health benefits.

Ingredients

450 ml of boiling water

325 g dark cooking chocolate

Preparation mode

Just add the boiled water to the chocolate broken into pieces and mix with a whisk. The chocolate will melt and initially become liquid but gradually it should gain more consistency.

This happens in about 10 minutes after continuing to stir the mixture. To cool it down a little faster, you can place the bowl where the chocolate is in a larger bowl with ice water and ice cubes while mixing the mixture.

If you think the taste is too bitter, you can add a pinch of salt to lessen the bitterness and intensify the chocolate flavor.