Metronidazole vaginal gel: what is it for and how to use it

Metronidazole in gynecological gel, popularly known as cream or ointment, is a drug with antiparasitic action that helps in the fight against vaginal infections caused by the parasite. Trichomonas vaginalis.

This remedy, in addition to the tube with the gel, also contains 10 applicators in the package, which facilitate the application of the product, and must be discarded after each use.

Metronidazole, in addition to a gel, is also available in other presentations, in tablets and injection, which are available in pharmacies, in generic or under the name Flagyl, and can be purchased upon presentation of a medical prescription.

what is it for

This medication is indicated for the treatment of vaginal trichomoniasis and should only be used under the direction of a gynecologist.

Know the symptoms of trichomoniasis.

How to use

Generally, the doctor recommends the application of metronidazole, once a day, preferably at night, for 10 to 20 days, using disposable applicators provided in the package.

To apply this medication it is necessary:

Remove the cap from the gel tube and attach it to the applicator;

Press the base of the tube to fill the applicator with the product;

Insert the applicator fully into the vagina and push the applicator plunger until it is completely empty.

To facilitate the introduction of the cream, it is recommended that the woman is in a lying position.

The action of the drug is not affected by menstruation, however, whenever possible, treatment should be done between menstrual cycles, to make it more comfortable.

Also learn what it is for and how to use metronidazole in tablets.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects that may occur during treatment with metronidazole gel are vaginal burning and itching, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and skin reactions.

who should not use

This medication is contraindicated for children, men, pregnant or breastfeeding women and people allergic to metronidazole or other components present in the formula.