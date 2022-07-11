Home remedies for ascites – Tua Saúde

The home remedies indicated for ascites serve as a complement to the treatment prescribed by the doctor, and consist of preparations with food and diuretic plants, such as dandelion, onion, which help the body to eliminate excess fluid. accumulated in the abdominal cavity, characteristic of ascites.

Ascites or water belly is the abnormal accumulation of fluid inside the abdomen, in the space between the tissues that line the abdomen and the abdominal organs. Learn more about ascites and what your doctor prescribes treatment for.

1. Dandelion tea for ascites

Dandelion tea is a great home remedy for ascites, because this plant is a natural diuretic, helping to improve the functioning of the kidneys and eliminate excess fluid that has accumulated in the abdominal cavity.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Bring the water to a boil and then add the dandelion roots. Then, let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink the tea about 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Onion juice for ascites

Onion juice is excellent for ascites because onion is a diuretic, helping to reduce the amount of fluid that has built up in the abdomen and caused ascites.

Ingredients

1 cup of water;

1 large onion.

Preparation mode

Blend the ingredients in a blender and drink the juice twice a day.

In addition to these home remedies for ascites, it is important not to consume alcoholic beverages, increase the consumption of diuretic foods such as tomato or parsley and reduce salt in the diet.