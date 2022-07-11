7 food additives you should avoid in your diet

Some food additives that are added to industrialized products to make them more beautiful, tasty, colorful and also to increase their shelf life can be harmful to health, and can cause diarrhea, hypertension, allergy and even cancer, for example.

This is mainly due to excessive consumption of chemicals, which can be harmful in the long run.

Therefore, before buying a food, it is very important to read the label and, if the list of ingredients is very long or not easy to understand, it is best not to buy this product and opt for a slightly more “natural” version.

List of main additives to avoid

In this table are some examples of artificial food additives that can affect health and that should be avoided, as well as the problems they can cause:

E102 Tartrazine – Yellow Dye Liqueurs, fermented beverages, cereals, yogurt, gummies, candies, caramels Hyperactivity, asthma, eczema, urticaria, insomnia E120 Carminic Acid Cider, energy drinks, gelatin, ice cream, sausages Hyperactivity, asthma, eczema and insomnia E124 red dye Soft drinks, gelatin, gummies, candies, jellies, jams, cookies Hyperactivity, asthma, eczema and insomnia, can cause cancer E133 Bright Blue Dye Dairy products, candies, cereals, cheeses, fillings, gelatin, soft drinks It can accumulate in the kidneys and lymphatic vessels, cause hyperactivity, asthma, eczema, hives, insomnia, cancer. It is a dye that is absorbed by the intestine and can make stools turn green. E621 Monosodium Glutamate Ready seasonings, instant pasta, French fries, snackspizza, condiments, diet products In low doses it leads to greater activity of brain cells and can quickly destroy neurons, impairing the correct functioning of the brain. It is contraindicated in patients with bipolar disorder, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and schizophrenia. E951 aspartame Sweeteners, diet sodas, candies, chewing gum In the long term it can be carcinogenic. The amount of 40 mg/kg per day should not be exceeded. E950 Acesulfame Potassium Sweeteners, gums, industrialized fruit juices, cookies, industrialized dairy desserts Long term consumption can be carcinogenic.

Preservatives and other food additives may appear on the label only in the form of acronyms or with their name written in full, as shown in the table.

​The additives E471 and E338, although they can be dangerous, still need more scientific proof of the possible damage they can cause to health.

What food additives do not affect health?

Some types of food additives are natural as they are removed from food and do not harm health, such as E100 Curcumin, E162 Beet Red, Betanin and E330 Citric Acid. These can be consumed with peace of mind because they are not harmful to health.

How to identify food additives

All additives used to make processed foods must be on the ingredient list on the product label. They often come under strange and difficult names, such as emulsifiers, stabilizers, thickeners, anti-caking agents, monosodium glutamate, ascorbic acid, BHT, BHA and sodium nitrite, for example.

How to avoid additives

To avoid the excessive use of food additives, one should always prefer to consume foods in their natural form, such as grains, fruits, vegetables, meats and eggs. In addition, it is important to choose organic foods, as they are produced without pesticides and without artificial chemicals, helping to maintain health.

Another important tip is to always read the food label and prefer those with few ingredients, avoiding those with strange names or numbers, as they are usually food additives.