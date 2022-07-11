6 main causes of cold sweat (and what to do)

In most cases, cold sweat is not a worrying sign, appearing in situations of stress or danger and disappearing soon after. However, cold sweat can also be a sign of a health problem, such as hypoglycemia, hypotension, anxiety or shock.

Whenever this symptom is recurrent or very intense, it is advisable to consult a general practitioner to assess whether there is any problem that may be at its origin, initiating the most appropriate treatment. Some of the most common causes include:

1. Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia usually happens when blood sugar levels drop below 70 mg/dl, causing symptoms such as cold sweats, headache, fainting, blurred vision, mental confusion, weakness, malaise, nausea or drowsiness. See more symptoms that can occur during a hypo.

To find out what the blood glucose values ​​are, you can do a quick test with a handheld device, called a glucometer, or go to the health center to have the measurement done, which is most often free of charge.

What to do: At the first symptoms of hypoglycemia, the person should sit down as soon as possible and eat foods rich in sugar or easily digestible carbohydrates, such as fruit juice, candy or cake. If the symptoms persist, or the person faints, put some sugar under the tongue and go to the emergency room for medical help.

2. Low blood pressure

When arterial hypotension, better known as low blood pressure, occurs, there may be a decrease in oxygen reaching the brain and some organs, which can not only cause cold sweats, but also dizziness, palpitations, weakness, blurred vision, malaise, paleness or fainting. .

What to do: during a hypotension crisis, the person should try to elevate the legs so that they are in a position above the trunk and drink fluids. Find out what you can do to avoid having low blood pressure.

3. Stress and Anxiety

In situations of stress and anxiety, the body reacts by producing cold sweats, mainly on the forehead, hands, feet and armpits. In addition to these symptoms, the person suffering from anxiety may also experience muscle tension, malaise, nausea, retching, palpitations and tremors. See other symptoms you may have in situations of anxiety.

What to do: There are some ways that can help control anxiety like getting a relaxing massage or taking a warm bath, taking natural remedies like chamomile tea or passion fruit juice. In more serious cases where it is difficult to control anxiety, psychological counseling or even medication that can be prescribed by the doctor may be necessary.

It is also important that in cases where the symptoms of the anxiety crisis are intense, the person is referred to the hospital so that the possibility of a heart attack is ruled out.

4. Decreased oxygen

In cases of hypoxia, which is the decrease in the supply of oxygen to the body’s tissues, symptoms such as cold sweats, shortness of breath, weakness, mental confusion, dizziness and in more severe cases, fainting and coma that can lead to death, for example. you should go to the emergency room urgently as soon as the first symptoms occur.

The decrease in oxygen can occur in situations where blood circulation is poor, in cases of intoxication, when you are in places with altitudes above 3000 meters, in people with lung diseases or with anemia.

What to do: the treatment consists of using an oxygen mask to normalize levels in the blood and solving the cause of hypoxia with specific treatments such as nebulization for asthma, medicines to improve the functioning of the lungs or heart, treatments for anemia or antidotes for poisoning, for example. . In severe cases, artificial respiration may be necessary.

5. Widespread infection

Generalized infection or sepsis is an infection by bacteria, viruses or fungi that affects various organs of the body, which can lead to their failure and make it difficult to oxygenate, which can cause cold sweats, high fever, tremors, drop in pressure or tachycardia.

What to do: treatment for generalized infection consists of taking antibiotics, analgesics and anti-inflammatories and replacing fluids. However, these measures may not be sufficient, and artificial respiration may be necessary in an intensive care unit.

6. shock

During a state of shock, which can occur due to a major trauma, blow, allergic reaction or an accident, a drop in oxygen can occur, preventing the organs from receiving the sufficient amount they need to function, which can cause symptoms such as cold sweats, pallor. , increased pulse, nausea and vomiting, weakness, dizziness or anxiety.

What to do: the person who goes into shock may or may not be conscious, but in all cases it is advisable to seek medical help immediately, call an ambulance or take the person to the emergency department to receive treatment as soon as possible.