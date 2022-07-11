Myelodysplasia: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome, or myelodysplasia, corresponds to a group of diseases characterized by progressive bone marrow failure, which leads to the production of defective or immature cells that appear in the bloodstream, resulting in anemia, excessive tiredness, tendency to infections and bleeding. frequent, which can lead to very serious complications.

Although it can appear at any age, this disease is more common in people over 70 years of age, and most of the time, its causes are not clarified, although in some cases it can arise as a result of the treatment of a previous cancer, with chemotherapy. , radiotherapy or exposure to chemicals such as benzene or smoke, for example.

Myelodysplasia can be cured, usually achieved with bone marrow transplantation, however, this is not possible for all patients, and it is important to seek guidance from a general practitioner or hematologist.

main symptoms

Bone marrow is an important place in the body that produces blood cells, such as red blood cells, which are red blood cells, leukocytes, which are white blood cells responsible for the body’s defense and platelets, which are essential for blood clotting. Therefore, its impairment produces signs and symptoms such as:

Excessive tiredness;

Pallor;

Shortness of breathe;

Tendency to infections;

Fever;

Bleeds;

Appearance of red spots on the body.

In early cases, the person may not have symptoms, and the disease ends up being discovered in routine exams. In addition, the amount and intensity of symptoms will depend on the types of blood cells most affected by myelodysplasia and also the severity of each case. About 1/3 of cases of myelodysplastic syndrome can progress to acute leukemia, which is a serious type of cancer of the blood cells. Check out more about acute myeloid leukemia.

Thus, it is not possible to determine a time of life expectancy for these patients, since the disease can evolve very slowly, over decades, or it can evolve into a severe form, with little response to treatment and cause more complications in a few months. years old.

what are the causes

The cause of myelodysplastic syndrome is not very well established, however in most cases the disease has a genetic cause, but the DNA alteration is not always found, and the disease is classified as primary myelodysplasia. Although it may have a genetic cause, the disease is not hereditary.

Myelodysplastic syndrome can also be classified as secondary when it arises as a result of other situations, such as poisoning caused by chemical products such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, benzene, pesticides, tobacco, lead or mercury, for example.

How to confirm

To confirm the diagnosis of myelodysplasia, the hematologist will perform the clinical evaluation and order tests such as:

Blood count which determines the amount of red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets in the blood;

which determines the amount of red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets in the blood; myelogram , which is the bone marrow aspirate capable of evaluating the quantity and characteristics of cells in this location. Understand how the myelogram is done;

, which is the bone marrow aspirate capable of evaluating the quantity and characteristics of cells in this location. Understand how the myelogram is done; Genetic and immunological tests such as karyotyping or immunophenotyping;

such as karyotyping or immunophenotyping; Bone marrow biopsy which may provide more information on the bone marrow content, especially when it is highly altered or suffers from other complications, such as infiltration by fibrosis;

which may provide more information on the bone marrow content, especially when it is highly altered or suffers from other complications, such as infiltration by fibrosis; Dosage of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acidas their deficiency can cause changes in blood production.

In this way, the hematologist will be able to detect the type of myelodysplasia, differentiate it from other bone marrow diseases and better determine the type of treatment.

How is the treatment done?

The main form of treatment is bone marrow transplantation, which can lead to the cure of the disease, however, not all people are suitable for this procedure, which must be done in people who do not have diseases that limit physical capacity and preferably aged less than 65 years.

Another treatment option includes chemotherapy, which is usually done with drugs such as Azacitidine and Decitabine, for example, given in cycles determined by the hematologist.

Blood transfusion may be necessary in some cases, especially when there is severe anemia or a lack of platelets that allow the blood to clot properly. Check the indications and how the blood transfusion is done.