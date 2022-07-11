Is ready-to-eat food bad for your health?

The frequent consumption of ready-to-eat foods can be harmful to health, because the vast majority have high concentrations of sodium, sugar, saturated fat and chemicals that improve and guarantee the flavor, in addition to increasing the shelf life of the food.

Thus, due to the amount of sodium, fat and preservatives, ready-to-eat foods can promote weight gain, increase blood pressure and increase the risk of heart and bowel problems.

Health risks

Ready-to-eat foods, which may or may not be frozen, can have several negative health impacts, because the foods that are used in their preparation most often lose quality during the freezing process, in addition to the addition of preservatives and salt. to guarantee the flavor of the food and increase the shelf life.

Thus, some of the main risks related to the long-term consumption of frozen ready-to-eat foods are:

1. Weight gain

When you consume frozen ready-to-eat foods frequently, you may gain weight and body fat, because most of these foods have a lot of calories. In addition, as they are often not nutritionally rich, they do not guarantee satiety and, therefore, the person feels the urge to eat more and more throughout the day.

2. Increase in blood pressure

The increase in blood pressure is usually related to the large amount of sodium present in ready-to-eat foods and seasonings, especially in lasagna, powdered soups, instant noodles and cubed seasonings.

A 300g serving of lasagna, for example, has more than 30% of all the salt an adult can eat in a day, while a cube of meat sauce has twice as much salt as an adult can eat all day. Thus, it is easy to go overboard with salt when consuming processed products, which increases the risk of developing high blood pressure. Find out what the daily salt recommendation is.

See how to consume less salt by watching the video below:

3. Increase in cholesterol

In addition to the large amount of sodium, ready-to-eat foods are also rich in saturated fat, which is primarily responsible for increasing bad cholesterol and reducing good cholesterol.

Thus, due to the change in cholesterol levels, there is also a greater risk of developing heart changes, such as heart attack, stroke and atherosclerosis, which is the clogging of blood vessels due to the presence of fatty plaques, in addition to increasing the chance of having fat. in the liver.

4. Intestinal problems

Due to the high content of chemicals such as preservatives, flavorings, colorings and flavor enhancers, frequent consumption of ready-to-eat foods can also lead to health problems such as stomach irritation, colon cancer, headache, tingling, kidney stones. , nausea and reduced absorption of vitamins in the intestine.

In addition, food additives such as monosodium glutamate make the palate addicted to the artificial flavor of the food, which causes an increase in the consumption of this type of product.

How to choose frozen food

Although frozen food is not the best choice for a meal, in some situations its consumption can be considered. Thus, it is important to pay attention to the food label, giving preference to foods that have less fat and sodium. Other tips for choosing frozen food are:

Avoid frozen foods with sauces or syrups;

or syrups; Do not defrost the complete box removing only the necessary portion;

removing only the necessary portion; Avoid buying unhealthy frozen meals, even if they were prepared fresh.

Even in the case of vegetables and fruits, it is important to check the ingredients, as only the fruits and vegetables themselves should be mentioned, any other ingredients may indicate that they contain preservatives that can be harmful to health.

Are frozen fruits and vegetables healthy?

Frozen fruits and vegetables are healthy as long as they have been frozen shortly after they have been picked, as this allows them to retain their nutrients and health benefits. In fact, some fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, peas or beans lose vitamin C much more quickly when they are fresh than when they are frozen.

Learn how to properly freeze food to ensure its benefits: