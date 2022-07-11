Diabetic retinopathy: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that can happen when diabetes is not identified or treated correctly. Thus, there are large amounts of glucose circulating in the blood, which can lead to damage to the vessels present in the retina, which can cause changes in vision, such as blurry, blurred or spotty vision.

Diabetic retinopathy can be divided into 2 different types:

Nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy: which corresponds to the initial stage of the disease, in which the presence of small lesions in the blood vessels of the eye can be verified;

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy: It is the most serious type in which there is permanent damage to the blood vessels in the eyes and the formation of more fragile vessels, which can rupture, worsening vision or causing blindness.

To avoid diabetic retinopathy, it is important that the treatment of diabetes is done according to the endocrinologist’s recommendation, it is also important to have a healthy diet and practice physical activity on a regular basis, in addition to monitoring glucose levels throughout the day.

Symptoms of Diabetic Retinopathy

Initially, diabetic retinopathy does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being usually diagnosed when the blood vessels are already more injured, and there may be the emergence of:

Small black dots or lines in the vision;

Blurry vision;

Dark spots in vision;

Difficulty seeing;

Difficulty identifying different colors

However, these symptoms are not always easy to identify before the onset of blindness and, therefore, it is very important that people who suffer from diabetes keep their sugar levels well controlled and make regular appointments with the ophthalmologist to assess their eye health.

how to treat

Treatment should always be guided by an ophthalmologist and usually varies according to the severity and type of retinopathy of the patient. In the case of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, the doctor may choose only to monitor the evolution of the situation without any specific treatment being carried out.

In cases of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, the ophthalmologist may recommend surgery or laser treatment to eliminate the new blood vessels that are forming in the eye or to stop bleeding, if it is happening.

However, the person must always maintain the appropriate treatment of diabetes to avoid the worsening of retinopathy, even in cases of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and to avoid the emergence of other complications, such as diabetic foot and heart changes. Learn more about the complications of diabetes.