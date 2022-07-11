Cycling for weight loss (and other benefits)

Cycling helps to lose weight and is a great exercise for people who suffer from the changes caused by excess weight, such as back, knee or ankle problems, because it is a way to lose calories without putting even more impact on the joints.

To ride a bicycle, you should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, as well as drink water at room temperature, to avoid orthopedic problems and dehydration. It is also very important to wear proper protection to avoid accidents.

The benefits of cycling are greater when you have a healthy diet and do this exercise at least 3 times a week, giving time for muscle pain to go away and muscle to grow.

The main benefits of cycling are:

1. Improves fitness

Cycling is an aerobic activity and, therefore, this activity helps to improve cardiorespiratory capacity and, consequently, physical conditioning.

2. Promotes cardiovascular health

When riding a bicycle, it is possible to activate various muscles, promoting improved blood circulation and improved vessel integrity, as well as regulating cholesterol levels and preventing the accumulation of fat inside the arteries. Thus, the practice of this type of activity is able to reduce the risk of developing atherosclerosis and hypertension, for example.

3. Helps you lose weight

Cycling can promote the burning of up to 400 calories per hour, in addition to contributing to the strengthening of the legs and abdominal muscles, which helps in weight and fat loss. However, for weight loss to be effective, it is important to have a balanced and healthy diet, according to the objective, in addition to being important to perform other exercises on a regular basis.

4. Fight insomnia

When riding a bike it is possible to expend the body’s energy, so that at night it is easier to sleep. In addition, as the practice of physical activity leads to the release of neurotransmitters and promotes muscle relaxation, it can also be considered an ally in the fight against insomnia. See how to treat insomnia.

5. Promotes a sense of well-being

During cycling, endorphins are released into the bloodstream, which helps to promote a feeling of well-being. In addition, due to the release of endorphins, it is also possible for the person to feel more willing and, therefore, performing this type of activity can help in the treatment of depression and anxiety, for example.

Bike workouts to lose weight

To accelerate the process of losing weight and fat by riding a bicycle, it is necessary to increase the intensity of the training, either by increasing the distance covered or through interval training, which are usually done on the stationary bicycle and which consists of alternating speed or pedaling difficulty. See how interval training is done.

In addition, one of the ways to increase the intensity of the bike training is to pedal for a while standing, doing about 6 standing repetitions, 2 minutes each, taking care not to exaggerate the first 6 repetitions, so that you can endure the entire workout.

To have better results in cycling training, it is important to have a healthy and balanced diet and according to the objective. Check out the video below for some healthy weight loss tips: