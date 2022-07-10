Coenzyme Q10: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Coenzyme Q10, also known as ubiquinone, is a substance with antioxidant properties and essential for the production of energy in the mitochondria of cells, being essential for the functioning of the organism.

In addition to being produced in the body, coenzyme Q10 can also be obtained from food, such as soybeans, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, green vegetables such as spinach or broccoli, poultry, meat and fatty fish, for example.

It is very important to maintain healthy levels of this enzyme, due to the functions it performs in the body, and the benefits it has. Some of the benefits of coenzyme Q10 are:

1. Improves performance during physical exercise

Coenzyme Q10 is essential for producing energy (ATP) in cells, essential for the body to function and for efficient exercise. In addition, it reduces oxidative stress, which affects muscle function, improving performance and reducing fatigue.

2. Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Coenzyme Q10 prevents the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in the arteries, responsible for the development of cardiovascular diseases and contributes to improving cardiac function.

Some people with high cholesterol who take drugs such as a statin may experience a decrease in coenzyme Q10 as a side effect. In these cases, it is important to reinforce your intake through food or supplements.

3. Prevents premature aging

Due to its anti-oxidant properties, coenzyme Q10, when applied to the skin, helps protect it from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, in addition to providing it with energy. In addition, coenzyme Q10 contained in creams also helps protect from sun damage and the development of skin cancer.

4. Improves brain function

With advancing age, coenzyme Q10 levels tend to decrease and make cells more susceptible to oxidative damage, especially the brain, due to the presence of high levels of fatty acids and oxygen.

Thus, supplementation with coenzyme Q10 helps to restore healthy levels of this molecule, providing energy to brain cells and preventing oxidative damage, thus preventing the occurrence of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

5. Improves fertility

As already mentioned, with advancing age, the levels of coenzyme Q10 in the body decrease, leaving it more susceptible to oxidative damage, more specifically, sperm and eggs. Thus, supplementation with coenzyme Q10 may contribute to improving fertility, as it has been shown to protect male sperm and female eggs from oxidative damage.

6. Helps prevent cancer

Due to its anti-oxidant properties, coenzyme Q10 helps protect cellular DNA from oxidative damage, contributing to cancer prevention.

Foods with Coenzyme Q10

Some of the foods rich in coenzyme Q10 are:

Green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli;

Fruits such as oranges and strawberries;

Legumes, such as soybeans and lentils;

Dried fruits, with peanuts, walnuts, pistachios and almonds;

Meats such as pork, chicken and liver;

Fatty fish such as trout, mackerel and sardines.

It is important for the person to know that to enjoy the benefits of coenzyme Q10, these foods must be integrated into a healthy and varied diet. Discover other foods rich in anti-oxidants.

Supplements with Coenzyme Q10

In some cases, when recommended by your doctor or nutritionist, it may be beneficial to take supplements with coenzyme Q10, which can be easily found in pharmacies. There are different supplements with coenzyme Q10, which may contain only this substance, or have an association with other vitamins and minerals, such as Reaox Q10 or Vitafor Q10, for example.

Generally, the recommended dose can vary between 50 mg to 200 mg a day, or at the doctor’s discretion.

In addition, there are already creams with coenzyme Q10 in the composition, which help prevent premature aging of the skin.