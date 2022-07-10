Pigarro: 5 ways to get rid of phlegm stuck in the throat

The throat clearing arises when there is excess mucus in the throat, which can be caused by an inflammation in the throat or an allergy, for example.

Generally, the feeling of something stuck in the throat caused by throat clearing is due to irritation of the lining of the throat or lack of fluidity of mucus, which can cause discomfort. To alleviate this symptom, measures must be taken to reduce this irritation or to hydrate the mucus more, so that it comes out easily with coughing and does not stick to the walls of the throat.

Watch the video below for some easy ways to get rid of throat clearing:

1. Gargle with water and salt

Gargles are very easy to do and help relieve throat irritation because salt helps attract more water to the walls of the throat, creating a barrier that not only hydrates but also protects against dust that can irritate the mucous membranes more.

To make this gargle you must:

Mix 1 tablespoon of salt in half a glass of warm water; Stir the water well until the salt dissolves completely; Put the mixture in your mouth and tilt your head back; Gargle with water for at least 30 seconds; Repeat gargling until all the water is gone.

This technique causes rapid relief and therefore can be used whenever the discomfort is very intense, up to 3 to 4 times a day.

2. Apply eucalyptus essential oil on the chest

Eucalyptus essential oil is a natural way to release mucus stuck in the throat and open the airways, in addition to relieving throat irritation, improving the discomfort caused by throat clearing.

To use the essential oil, mix 1 to 2 drops in a teaspoon of coconut oil or other vegetable oil, and then rub the mixture on your chest. At first, this technique may cause a slight coughing sensation, but over time the coughing will reduce and relieve the irritation of the throat.

In most cases, the use of eucalyptus essential oil diluted in another vegetable oil does not cause skin irritation, however, if redness or itching is identified in the area, it is advisable to wash the skin with water and avoid using the essential oil. Discover the medicinal properties of eucalyptus.

3. Drink lemon tea with honey

Lemon has the ability to break down mucus molecules, making it more liquid and easier to eliminate. Honey, on the other hand, helps to create a protective layer for the throat, which reduces mucosal irritation. In this way, this tea is an excellent way to relieve the feeling of something stuck in the throat.

To take this home remedy, mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice in 1 cup of boiling water, add 1 teaspoon of honey, mix and drink as soon as it cools. See other teas that help relieve sore throat.

4. Make nebulizations with water vapor

The nebulizations are great for hydrating the lining of the throat, but also for liquefying the phlegm stuck in the throat, allowing it to be eliminated more easily.

To do this, it is recommended:

Place 1 to 2 liters of boiling water in a basin; Place a towel over your head, covering the basin as well; Breathe in the steam that comes out of the basin.

This nebulization can also be done with a nebulizer, which is a device in which the vapor is released directly through a face mask.

In the water, you can also mix a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil, to obtain the benefits of relieving irritation and even reducing coughing, if present. Check out 4 types of nebulization that help treat respiratory problems.

5. Drink 2 liters of water

Although it is the simplest tip, it is one of the most effective in relieving the sensation of throat clearing, as it hydrates the secretions that are trapped, allowing them to be eliminated with coughing. Water can be drunk in the form of teas or even coconut water, for example.

Possible causes of throat clearing

A throat clearing is caused by excess mucus in the throat, which can be caused by throat irritation or allergies. Some of the most frequent causes include:

Flu or cold;

Allergy;

Bronchitis;

Inflammation of the larynx or pharynx;

Sinusitis;

Pneumonia.

Thus, if the throat clearing does not improve after 3 days, it is important to go to the general practitioner or pulmonologist, to identify if there is a problem that needs to be treated with specific medications.

Some signs that may indicate that the throat clearing is being caused by another problem and that it is necessary to go to the hospital include the presence of yellowish or greenish phlegm, difficulty breathing, sore throat or low fever, for example.